• The Joint Commission appointed Raji Thomas to director of the Office of Quality and Patient Safety. Thomas most recently served as director of Patient Safety and Performance Improvement at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Prior to Rush University Medical Center, Thomas was a senior RN patient safety consultant at Advocate Health Care in Downers Grove, Illinois, a quality improvement specialist at Barnes Jewish Hospital at Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, and a nursing faculty member at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois.
• Mapbox Inc., a digital mapping startup approaching unicorn status, has recruited Nitin Agrawal, a finance executive from an Amazon.com Inc. subsidiary, to serve as its CFO. Before joining Amazon in 2015, the Indian American executive worked in finance at Microsoft Corp. and, before that, in investment banking at Bear Stearns Cos.
• Cleo, a global ecosystem integration software and services firm, named Vidya Chadaga to the newly created position of VP of products. Prior to joining Cleo, Chadaga was VP of HCM strategy and marketing with ThinkHR, and before that served as VP of marketing with Infusionsoft. She has also held several senior-level and leadership positions with prominent SaaS companies like Marketo, ServiceMax, Cast Iron Systems, Oracle and SAP, where she began her career in engineering and product management. Chadaga is a graduate of Marathwada Institute of Technology and U.C. Berkeley.
• Jubilant Life Sciences Limited has announced that Dr. Syed Kazmi will join its new innovative biopharmaceutical company in the U.S., Jubilant Therapeutics Inc., as president and CEO. Dr. Kazmi joins from Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation where he was VP of global head of business development and licensing for oncology.
• REV Group, manufacturer of specialty vehicle brands, announced that Anoop Prakash joined the company as Ambulance Group president. Prior to joining REV Group, Prakash was with Harley-Davidson, most recently as director of retail development. In addition, he has advised leading automotive and consumer companies as a consultant with both Egon Zehnder and McKinsey & Company. He served as a captain in the U.S. Marine Corps and holds a B.A. from Stanford University as well as an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
• Wrike, a collaborative work management platform, named Saranya Babu senior VP of marketing. Babu has held various leadership roles in marketing at several technology companies. Before joining Wrike, Babu was VP of marketing and business development at Instapage where she grew revenue and valuation by 4 times, customer base by 3 times, and annual contract value by 30 time. Babu previously held roles at ChargePoint Inc., BDNA, Dell and NetApp.
• Mutual Mobile has appointed Pradeep Nalluri as company president to lead day to day operation of its Austin and Hyderabad offices. Nalluri previously held the positions of senior VP and GM of Mutual Mobile’s Hyderabad office.
