• The Los Angeles Jewish Home's Annenberg School of Nursing has named Amandeep Kaur its new director. Kaur, who previously served as the school's assistant director, was recently elevated to the post, from which she will oversee one of the nation's premier educational destinations for vocational nurses, nursing assistants, and home health aides. The Indian American began as a nursing assistant in 2005 at the Jewish Home and ultimately established her credentials as a licensed vocational nurse. After a number of years as a registered nurse at other healthcare facilities, she returned to the Jewish Home in 2015.
• Dr. Sripad H. Dhawlikar has been recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as an Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Ocean Orthopedic Associates. Dhawlikar has attained extensive experience in the areas of Spinal & Scoliosis Surgery and Pediatric Orthopedics. He attended medical school at Gandhi Medical College in India. Thereafter, Dr. Dhawlikar would go on to complete his internship at the State University of New York-Buffalo as well as his residency. Dhawlikar completed his Fellowship at the Hospital for Special Surgery at Cornell University.
• Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced the appointment of Manmeet S. Soni as a non-executive director. Soni has served as senior VP, CFO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. since May 2017. He was executive VP, CFO and treasurer of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc. Soni worked at ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc., as well as PricewaterhouseCoopers. Soni currently serves as director of Pulse Biosciences Inc.
• Aryaka, an SD-WAN as a service provider, announced that Deepak Kumar, a 20-year cloud and enterprise software industry veteran, has joined the company’s leadership team as senior VP of customer success. Before joining Aryaka, Kumar was the SVP & GM at [24]7.ai. Prior to [24]7.ai, Kumar held management positions at Fractal Analytics & Aztec Software. Kumar has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, India, with a Biomedical engineering degree from Osmania University, Hyderabad, India.
• Young America Capital LLC has named Raju Panjwani senior managing director and head of investment banking for FinTech/Blockchain. He spent 18 years at Morgan Stanley where he was a managing director. He started his stint at Morgan Stanley in 1987 as global head of financial audit, followed by being the COO of the firm's India office and later the head of India office.
• Infosys, a next-generation digital services and consulting, named Nilanjan Roy CFO, effective March 1, 2019. Nilanjan Roy joins Infosys from Bharti Airtel where he holds the position of global CFO. Nilanjan has spent the last 13 years with Bharti Airtel, prior to which he worked for 15 years with Unilever across their global operations. He has a bachelor of commerce from the University of Delhi and is a chartered accountant.
