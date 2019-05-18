• The University of Vermont Health Network/Porter Medical Center named Seleem Choudhury its new president and COO effective June 1. Choudhury began his career as a nurse with the National Health Service in England. He has a Doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of Vermont and an M.B.A. degree from the University of Phoenix. Currently the Indian American is the VP of professional services at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital as well as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Vermont.
• BRICS Chamber of Commerce – the entrepreneurship and business promotion arm for BRICS nations – has brought Khushhal Kaushik, a global cybersecurity expert, onboard to conduct cybersecurity training workshops and consulting assignments around the globe. Kaushik is the CEO and founder of Lisianthus Tech Pvt. Ltd., a tech company devoted to improving cybersecurity standards in organizations around the globe.
• The Association of Indians in America New York Chapter held an inauguration/oath ceremony of the newly elected president Harish Thakkar and his executive committee at the Consulate General of India in New York City. The ceremony was attended by chief guest Consul General of India Sandeep Chakravorty, Deputy Consul General Shatrughna Sinha, Congresswoman Grace Meng, New York state Senator John Liu and Air India Regional Manager Bhuvna Rao, besides past presidents of AIA, national chapter presidents, community leaders and prominent guests from the tri-state area. The newly elected president Thakkar and the executive committee were sworn in.
• CoolSys, the parent of market-leading refrigeration and HVAC companies nationwide, announced it has promoted Karan Aggarwal to VP of corporate development from his former role as director of mergers and acquisitions. Aggarwal joined CoolSys in November 2016 as director of mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining CoolSys, he worked at the global accounting firm RSM US, LLP in their transaction advisory services division. He started his career at Grant Thornton, LLP in their audit services practices. He is a graduate of USC.
• Deepak Reddy has joined McGuireWoods as a partner in New York, bringing a wealth of experience as one of the nation's leading aviation finance lawyers. Reddy represents airlines, aircraft leasing companies, financial institutions and investment funds in M&A, financing, restructuring and leasing transactions involving commercial aircraft. He also advises Fortune 500 companies, financiers and high-net-worth individuals in a wide variety of private and corporate jet transactions.
• Tata Communications, a leading global digital infrastructure provider, has named Pathmal Gunawardana as its head of Americas. Gunawardana has been with Tata Communications since 2015, serving previously as the company’s VP of sales for the Americas. Prior to joining Tata Communications, Gunawardana was head of global mobility vertical sales at Juniper Networks. He has also held positions at Nokia Siemens Network, Alcatel Lucent Technologies and Bell Labs.
• GCOM Software Inc. announced that recognized technology and public sector executive Kamal Bherwani as its new CEO. Founder Girish Bhatia, the previous CEO, remains as a member of the Board while also guiding and investing in startup technology companies in the private sector. Most recently, Bherwani served as CTO of Invesrsora Agroindustrial Global.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
