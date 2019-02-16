• Twilio Inc. announced that Chetan Chaudhary will take the lead of the Twilio Partner Program, Twilio Build, as global VP of partners. He has spent five years at Twilio in a variety of roles including head of channel sales and general manager of Twilio’s IoT business unit. In addition to spearheading and building Twilio’s IoT Business, Chaudhary led the design and development of Twilio’s channel strategy and go to market plans earlier in his tenure at Twilio. The Indian American executive remains general manager of Twilio’s IoT Business unit. Prior to starting the IoT business unit, he was the first Twilio employee focused on building out Twilio’s partner and channel strategy. Chaudhary also spent eight years at Cisco in various roles including software engineering, sales operations and worldwide business development.
• The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. has tapped Dr. Rav Kumar as its chief scientific officer. Kumar previously held a number of senior roles at the pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline where his posts included VP for research and development operations as well as for business development and classic brands. Kumar also served as managing director of Apotex India, the Canadian pharmaceutical company Apotex’s largest investment outside of Canada. He holds a doctorate from the University of Bath in the U.K. and a bachelor of pharmacy from the University of Cardiff in the U.K.
• IndraSoft named Karthik Srinivasan COO. Srinivasan has over 24 years of experience with managing accounts/programs and driving growth. He has an M.B.A. in finance and information systems from Wayne State University and a B.S. in mathematics from University of Madras, India. He holds PgMP, PMP, ITIL, Six Sigma and CSM industry certifications and executive leadership certificates from University of Michigan and Cambridge University (UK).
• Dr. Nita Ahuja has been named the chair of Yale Medicine’s surgery department. Ahuja, who came to the United States from India when she was 8 years old, left Johns Hopkins Medical School to become the first woman to chair surgery at Yale School of Medicine; she became surgeon-in-chief for Yale New Haven Health this past February. In addition to serving as chair, she is a nationally respected cancer specialist, an NIH-funded scientist and a leading member of the Stand Up to Cancer Dream Team, a research group studying epigenetic therapy for cancer management.
• Lemma Technologies named Anand Das as an adviser on their board. Das is an entrepreneur, product evangelist and startup advisor with 18-plus years’ experience in high performance computing, storage, digital marketing, Ad Tech products and solutions. He is one of the four co-founders that started PubMatic in 2006. In his role as CTO at PubMatic, he was responsible for establishing the company’s technical vision and positioning PubMatic for future growth. Das also served on the IAB tech lab board of directors from 2015 to 2018. Prior to PubMatic, Anand held various engineering roles at PANTA Systems and at VERITAS India.
