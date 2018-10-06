• U.S. Bank has named veteran banker Mahesh Kharkar as its Northern California market president. Before joining U.S. Bank, the Indian American executive was senior VP and market manager for the Healthcare and Institutions group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He also served as senior VP and regional manager of Healthcare Financial Services at Wells Fargo. He earned his bachelor's from U.C. Berkeley.
• Mag Mile Capital promoted Prabhat Jayara and Suraj Desai to VP of underwriting and associate VP of originations and business development, respectively. Jayara previously held finance positions with Group One Trading, L.P. and Morgan Stanley in New York, as well as SAC Capital Advisors in Stamford, CT and Cap Gemini S.A. in Chicago. Jayara is a graduate of New York University’s Leonard N. Stern School of Business. Desai previously worked at Sunstar Management, Inc. Desai holds a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey and a master’s from Chicago’s DePaul University.
• Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced that Yatin Suneja will join the firm in November as a managing director. He will join Guggenheim from SunTrust Robinson Humphrey where he was a managing director and biotechnology analyst. Prior to SunTrust, he was a VP on the Cowen and Company biotechnology research team. He began his career at Bank of America in Corporate Banking. He is a graduate of Syracuse University and the University of Delhi.
• Software AG named Raj Datta president of Software AG North America Inc. Datta has held senior leadership positions at CiBO Technologies and IBM. At analytics start-up, CiBO Technologies, Datta was responsible for all revenue-related functions. Prior to that, at IBM, Datta progressed through sales and business development roles culminating in running IBM’s Distribution Sector in North America. He holds an M.B.A. from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a B.A. from the University of Illinois.
• CSG named Rajan Naik to its board of directors. Naik currently serves as chief strategy and innovation officer for Motorola Solutions Inc. Motorola Solutions creates mission-critical communication solutions, including devices, networks, software, services and video, that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. Prior to joining Motorola Solutions, Naik held the roles of chief strategy officer at Advanced Micro Devices and partner at McKinsey & Company in the technology, media and telecommunications practice. Naik also serves on the board of directors for Sonim Technologies.
• Vantis Life Insurance Company, a life insurance provider for mid-market and emerging affluent consumers, named Raquib Choudhury VP of IT. Choudhury joined Vantis Life in 2004 as a systems analyst, and has been working as an assistant VP since 2016, as well as chief information security officer since October 2017. He recently earned a cyber risk management certificate from Harvard Business School, which supplements his undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer science from Eastern Connecticut State University and Central Connecticut State University, respectively.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
