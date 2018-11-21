• UiPath, a leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation software company, announced that Carl Eschenbach and S. Somasegar have joined its Board. A 27-year Microsoft veteran, Somasegar is a managing director at Madrona Venture Group. Previously, the Indian American executive led the Developer Division, Microsoft’s developer tools and services, key to building the virtuous cycle of growth that propelled the Microsoft platform ecosystem. During his long and successful career at Microsoft, Somasegar was responsible for Microsoft’s R&D labs in Boston, China, India and Israel, contributed to eight releases of Windows and was responsible for the Visual Studio and .NET family of products that enable millions of developers to build applications and services.
• Batu Biologics announced the recruitment of Dr. Vijay Mahant to the management team in the position of VP of precision oncology. Mahant graduated from LUT (U.K.) and he received his second post-doctorate from UT Health Science Center at Houston/MD Anderson in Texas. He has held senior positions at well-known companies such as Nichols Institute and Igen, and executive positions at QualiGen and AGI. He is founder/co-founder of diagnostic companies with diverse experiences in RD, and has worked with hospitals/medical institutes such as Mayo Clinic.
• Dr. Nirupma Sharma was named chief of the newly created Division of Pediatric Hospital Medicine at Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia. Sharma joined MCG in 2008 as a faculty member and has served as medical director of the 4C unit at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. She is also the associate director for the Department of Pediatrics Clerkship. She graduated from Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur, India, and completed residencies the Institute of Medical Education and Research in India and State University of New York Health Sciences Center in Brooklyn.
• Bigfoot Biomedical, Inc., a diabetes solutions and digital health company, named Jyoti Palaniappan chief commercial officer. Palaniappan spent the last 11 years at Abbott where he first led U.S. commercial operations for the diabetes business, including oversight into market access, reimbursement, and retail pharmacy. Prior to Abbott, Palaniappan was at Thermo Fisher Scientific and provided strategic consulting services at McKinsey & Company.
• Dr. Sharad Ghamande, executive vice chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, has been named department chair. Ghamande is also chief of the department’s Section of Gynecologic Oncology and associate director for clinical research and trials at the Georgia Cancer Center. He is a graduate of India’s Bombay University and completed his obstetrics and gynecology residency at Boston Medical Center and Boston University and his gynecologic oncology fellowship at Roswell Park Cancer Institute.
• KKR Capstone named Ananya Tripathi director for KKR Capstone in India, effective from January 2019. Tripathi joins KKR Capstone from Myntra. In her previous role, Ananya headed Myntra’s multi-branded business as well as strategy and planning, with a keen focus on framing the company’s business approach, planning and investments based on a deep understanding of consumer behavior, the evolving landscape of e-commerce and data-backed insights across all business areas. Prior to joining Myntra, Ananya was Associate Partner at McKinsey.
