• VEP Healthcare named Harneet Singh Bath VP of inpatient services. Bath is board certified in internal medicine and has been a practicing physician for more than 15 years. The Indian American physician is also VP/chief medical officer at Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, Illinois. Bath also has experience with hospitals of various sizes (large trauma center to critical care access), multi-site and multi-specialty physician practices, rural health centers, and Federally Qualified Health Centers. He received a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery from Government Medical College in Amritsar, Punjab, India. He completed his postgraduate medical education in internal medicine at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He also holds an M.B.A. from Northwestern University.
• Udemy, a global marketplace for learning and teaching online, named veteran technology leader Venu Venugopal CTO. Venugopal joins Udemy from Expedia, where he was VP of engineering for HomeAway. Prior to that, Venugopal founded, architected and led the development of Maya, the 3D-character animation and visual effects platform, which won an Oscar for technical contributions to the film industry. He holds master’s degrees in computer science and mechanical engineering from the University of New Brunswick in Canada.
• Capsule Technologies Inc. has appointed Hemant Goel as CEO. Goel most recently served as the president of Spok Inc., a provider of critical communication technology to healthcare and other industries. Prior to joining Spok, Goel was VP of clinical solutions at Siemens Health Services, where he held worldwide development responsibilities for the IT solutions business. Goel holds a bachelor of science degree from IIT Kanpur and an M.B.A. from the McColl School of Business at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C.
• Global professional services firm Huron announced that Ekta Singh-Bushell was elected to its board of directors. She currently serves on the board of directors at TTEC Holdings Inc., Datatec Limited, Net1 UEPS Technologies Inc. and DSW Inc. Additionally, she is a strategic board advisor for DecisionGPS LLC. Singh-Bushell previously served as COO at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Prior to her work at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, she held several senior partner roles at EY. She holds a master of engineering from U.C. Berkeley and an undergraduate degree from the University of Poona.
• Arkane Network announced that Raj Karkara, senior VP of product and partnerships at tZERO, will join their advisory board to help expand business operations globally. Prior to tZERO, Karkara served as the VP of financial services, loyalty and new business development at Overstock.com. Before joining Overstock, Karkara was the director of global strategic product development at MasterCard. He is a graduate of the University of Pune and the University of Maryland, College Park.
• Globality, the company revolutionizing the B2B services economy with its innovative AI-based platform, has appointed Silicon Valley veteran Sonia Mathai to lead the company’s people and talent strategy. Mathai brings a 19-year track record working for technology providers such as Synack and Upwork. She is an adviser and contributor to the Forbes Human Resources Council, and graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
