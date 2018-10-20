• W. R. Grace & Co. named Jag Reddy VP of strategy and growth. Most recently, Reddy served as VP and GM at Water Technologies Strategic Business Unit, and VP of corporate strategy at Pentair PLC. Previously, the Indian American executive held strategy and business leadership roles at ITT Corporation and its spin-off at Xylem Inc. He has also worked at United Technologies Corp., Danaher Corporation and Denso Corporation. Reddy earned his M.B.A. from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. He is also a graduate of Northwestern's McCormick School of Engineering, the University of Tennessee and Sri Venkateswara University in India.
• The Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University named Dr. Nirupma Sharma chief of the newly created Division of Pediatric Hospital Medicine. Sharma joined MCG in 2008 as a faculty member and has served as medical director of the 4C unit at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. She is also the associate director for the Department of Pediatrics Clerkship. She graduated from the Government Medical College of Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur, India, and completed residencies at the Institute of Medical Education and Research in India and the State University of New York Health Sciences Center in Brooklyn.
• Sanjay Dronavalli has joined the University of Arizona Department of Family and Community Medicine and Banner – University Medicine. Dronavalli previously provided medical care to underserved, multicultural patients at the University of Kansas Medical Center. He received his MBBS degree from the Sri Ramachandra Medical College Chennai and completed his family medicine residency training at the University of Kansas.
• Nationally renowned clinician and researcher Dr. Vamsidhar Velcheti joined Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health as director of Thoracic Medical Oncology. Prior to joining Perlmutter Caner Center, Velcheti was associate director of the Center of Immuno-Oncology Research at Cleveland Clinic's Taussig Cancer Institute. After receiving his medical degree from the Armed Forces Medical College in India, Velcheti completed a residency in internal medicine from Ochsner Medical Center in Louisiana and a clinical fellowship in hematology and oncology at Yale University in Connecticut.
• Infogain, a Silicon Valley provider of technology solutions and services, has appointed Kulesh Bansal as CFO. Formerly the finance head of global infrastructure services for Wipro Limited, Bansal is a highly accomplished, results-driven senior executive with 18 years of experience in finance and operations management for global multi-billion-dollar organizations. Prior to Wipro, Bansal held the position of finance and commercial manager for Mahindra Satyam’s Australia and New Zealand operations. He is a Chartered Accountant, certified by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
• comScore, a partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, named Ajay Sravanapudi, former CTO of Videology, as senior VP of technology architecture and engineering; Kumar Rao, former chief of measurement science at Broadcast Audience Research Council, as VP of analytics; and Sumit Shukla, former VP of strategic partnerships and corporate development at Neustar, as senior VP of strategic partnerships at comScore.
