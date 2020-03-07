• WekaIO announced the appointment of Shailesh Manjrekar as head of AI and Strategic Alliances. Manjrekar comes to WekaIO from SwiftStack where he was head of AI. Prior to SwiftStack, the Indian American executive had roles as senior director at Vexata, EMC, NetApp, Force10 Networks and previously held senior engineering positions at Hewlett Packard and Arohi Communications. He holds an M.B.A. from San Jose State and a B.S. from the University of Mumbai.
• FedEx Corp. announced that Raj Subramaniam, the company’s president and COO, has been elected to the Board of Directors. Prior to assuming his role at FedEx, Subramaniam was president and CEO of FedEx Express. He also served as EVP and chief marketing and communications officer for FedEx Corp. He joined FedEx in 1991. Born in Trivandrum, Subramaniam received an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from IIT, a master's from Syracuse University and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.
• Hilltop Securities Inc. recently named Mahesh Swaminathan to the firm’s Fixed Income Capital Markets division in New York, New York. Swaminathan will be part of the securitized products sales and trading desk where he will oversee both mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities strategy and marketing, focusing on the firm’s agency MBS sales and trading platform. Swaminathan joins HilltopSecurities from Goldman Sachs, where he was the Agency MBS strategist. Prior to his time with Goldman Sachs, Swaminathan led MBS strategy at Credit Suisse.
• Kumar Ritesh, founder and CEO of CYFIRMA, a predictive cyber-threat visibility and intelligence analytics platform company backed by Goldman Sachs and Zodius Capital, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Ritesh spent the first half of his career as the head of a cyber-intelligence agency, gaining first-hand cyber threats and risks insights on a global scale before transitioning into the commercial arena as a senior executive for multi-national corporations.
• NetApp Inc. announced that Deepak Ahuja, CFO of Verily, has joined its Board of Directors. Ahuja joined Verily in 2020 as CFO. Previously, he served as CFO of Tesla from 2008 to 2015 and from 2017 to 2019. Prior to Tesla, he was at Ford Motor Company for 15 years, which provided him experiences in manufacturing, marketing & sales, product development, treasury, and acquisitions/divestitures. Ahuja was named CFO of the year in 2010 for small public companies by Silicon Valley Business Journal. In 2014, he was named Bay Area CFO of the year for large public companies by San Francisco Business Times. He holds an M.S. in industrial administration from Carnegie Mellon University, an M.S. in materials engineering from Northwestern University and a B.Tech. in ceramic engineering from Banaras Hindu University in India.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
