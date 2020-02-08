• WorkFusion, a provider of intelligent automation software, announced that Vishal Rao, president and CEO of Snow Software, has joined its board of directors. The Indian American executive currently serves as president and CEO of Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence solutions. Previously Rao served as a go-to-market and revenue leader at Cloudera and Splunk, which both achieved revenue milestones and completed successful IPOs during his tenure, as well as at BMC and IBM.
• Flowserve Corporation, a provider of flow control products and services for the global infrastructure markets, announced that its board of directors has elected Sujeet Chand as an independent director. Chand currently serves as SVP and CTO at Rockwell Automation, where he is responsible for leading technical innovation, product architecture development, technical talent management, and global business development including an ecosystem of strategic alliances and partnerships. He has received the prestigious M. Eugene Merchant Medal from the Society of Manufacturing Engineers and American Society of Mechanical Engineers for “contributions to the science and engineering of smart manufacturing” in 2019 and Forbes’ Excellence in Innovation award for “connecting manufacturing technology with business IT systems to create a Connected Enterprise,” in 2014.
• Kaloom, a fully automated data-center and edge networking software firm, appoints Hitendra Sonny Soni as SVP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing. During his extensive career, Soni held executive positions at companies spanning from inception to publicly traded entities including Snaproute/Infoblox, HPE, CliQr/Cisco, ServiceMesh/DXC, VCE, Accelerated Networks/Calix and Xylan/Alcatel-Lucent. Soni is also credited with establishing his own consulting company focused on providing GTM/RTM, sales and early customer acquisition strategies to innovative technology startups.
• The annual general body meeting of the Federation of Indian Associations (Tri-State) was recently held with the executive team being chosen for 2020. At an event, outgoing president Alok Kumar welcomed president-elect Anil Bansal. The other members included Himanshu Bhatia, EVP; Saurin Parikh, VP; Praveen Bansal, general secretary; Mardavi Patel, joint secretary; Amit Ringasia, treasurer; and immediate past president Kumar will continue to be part of the executive team.
• StorCentric, a global provider of world-class and award-winning storage solutions, has added Manju Agarwal to its board as an adviser. Agarwal currently serves as independent director for Hinduja Leyland Finance, Indialdeas.com Ltd. and IFFCO Kisan Finance Ltd. Prior, she held the position of deputy managing director of digital banking and new businesses at State Bank India. She holds a master's from the University of Allahabad, a certification in documentary credits from EuroMoney United Kingdom, a certification in marketing from the Indian Institute of Management Kolkata and a certification in financial inclusion from the Harvard Kennedy School.
• RingCentral Inc., a provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration and contact center solutions, named Anand Eswaran, former corporate VP for Microsoft’s Global Enterprise Business, as its president and COO. Prior to joining Microsoft, Eswaran was the EVP of global services business at SAP. Previously, he served as VP of global software services at HP.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
