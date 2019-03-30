• Yelp Inc., the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced the appointment of Vivek Patel to the newly created role of chief product officer. The Indian American executive most recently led the successful integration of Yelp’s consumer- and business-focused product efforts. Patel served as Yelp’s head of business products from 2011 to 2016. He also led the integration of several Yelp-acquired products and businesses. Prior to joining Yelp, Patel spent four years at SugarSync. Prior to joining SugarSync in 2004, Patel was a software engineer for a number of companies and his own entrepreneurial ventures. Patel earned his bachelor’s and master’s from Stanford University.
• Astrotech subsidiary 1st Detect named Raj Mellacheruvu as president and CEO. Most recently he served as the VP and COO of 1st Detect. Prior to that, he was the managing director of Noumenon Consulting Inc. Mellacheruvu was previously employed by ClearCube Technology Inc., Omega Band and Advanced Micro Devices. He earned an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, a master’s degree from Texas A&M University, and a bachelor’s degree from Osmania University.
• Array Networks Inc. named Shibu Paul VP of international sales. Paul has more than 25 years of experience in the field of digital transformation, including information technology, information security and telecom, working in a variety of roles for Sify Ltd., British Telecom Global Services (India) and BT Americas. He was part of the team that launched India’s first IP network, first private ISP and first Certifying Authority. He joined Array in 2009 as country sales head and progressed to leadership as country manager and regional director for the APAC region.
• Dr. Parag Khanna has joined Henley & Partners’ Board of Advisors, an important strategic body that advises and consults the firm’s senior management on key decisions, new business ventures, and humanitarian initiatives. Parag has been named one of Esquire’s ‘75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century’ and has featured on WIRED magazine’s ‘Smart List.’ He holds a doctorate from the London School of Economics.
• Marvell Technology Group Ltd., a leader in infrastructure semiconductor solutions, named Sandeep Bharathi senior VP of central engineering. Bharathi will oversee Marvell's advanced technology and process development efforts; he is a recognized expert in digital and mixed-signal design, IP and product development. He previously served at Intel, Xilinx and Advanced Micro Devices in a variety of engineering roles.
• Lazard Ltd. announced that Suresh Vasan has joined its financial advisory business as a managing director in the Private Capital Advisory’s Private Capital Solutions Group. Previously, Vasan served more than 11 years with GE Energy Financial Services, where he was most recently a managing director leading midstream equity investments. Prior to that, he served as a lead for projects and investments, Americas at Cargill and in various roles at BHP Billiton and Enron.
