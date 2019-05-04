• Yes Bank has named Ravneet Gill managing director and CEO. Gill was previously the CEO at Deutsche Bank in India and was with the bank for over six years. He has over 30 years of experience across bank functions.
• Adlucent, a digital advertising and analytics agency, named Ashwani Dhar CEO, promoted from his former position as chief client officer of Adlucent. Having joined Adlucent in 2008, the Indian American executive is positioned to guide Adlucent through innovation and growth that will best serve its clients. In his 11-year tenure, he has expanded the company's customer base more than ten-fold. He has an industry-leading client retention rate and has seen the company through the addition of four core service capabilities, as well as the agency’s first acquisitions. Dhar has been an integral part of Adlucent’s history and will carry this legacy into the company’s future.
• Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. appointed Pradeep Bhadauria as chief scientific officer. Bhadauria joins Amneal from Apotex Inc., where he most recently served as executive VP of Global R&D. He also managed a large generic R&D portfolio across many dosage forms for various global markets. Prior to joining Apotex, he served as VP of Generic R&D for Allergan/Actavis. He holds a M.Pharm from the Birla Institute of Technology in India and a bachelor of pharmacy from SGSITS, Devi Ahilya University in India.
• Tricor Group, one of Asia’s leading providers of integrated business, corporate, investor, human resources and payroll, corporate trust and debt services, named Prasad KNVS to lead its Shared Services Centre. Joining from professional services firm Genpact, where he was the lead solution architect, KNVS brings over 20 years of experience in process transformation, business process outsourcing consulting, operations solutions and much more to Tricor. He has a degree in digital strategies for business from Colombia Business University, a master's in commerce from Osmania University in Hyderabad, and completed a general management program from the Indian Institute of Management in Bangalore.
• Quanterix Corporation, a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, named Amol Chaubal CFO. Chaubal joins Quanterix from global medical technology company, Smith & Nephew, where he serves as CFO of Global Operations. Prior to his time there, he served as corporate VP and head of finance for PAREXEL’s CRS business. He has also held various roles at Novartis. He has an M.B.A. from INSEAD and a master’s from IIT.
• Tailored Brands Inc. named Dinesh Lathi president and CEO. Lathi has served as chairman of Tailored Brands since March 2017, executive chairman since August 2018, and has been a member of the Tailored Brands board of directors since March 2016. He is also a member of the Five Below Inc. board. Previously he was CEO of One Kings Lane Inc. and served in various senior executive roles at eBay Inc and eight years in investment banking and private equity.
Compiled by GIOVANNI ALBANESE Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.