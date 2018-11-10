• Yum! Brands, Inc. promoted Vipul Chawla to president of Pizza Hut International effective Dec. 3. Chawla currently serves as managing director of Pizza Hut Asia-Pacific. Chawla is an international restaurant and retail industry veteran who has been with the company for more than seven years. As managing director of Pizza Hut Asia-Pacific, Chawla has led Pizza Hut’s largest business outside the U.S. in terms of units, spanning nearly 5,000 franchise restaurants across 16 markets. He previously served as GM of Pizza Hut Asia as well as CMO of KFC Asia. Chawla joined Yum! in 2011 after spending 20 years with Unilever serving in various leadership positions.
• Amway, one of the world's largest direct selling companies, named Indian American Milind Pant CEO. Pant joins Amway from Yum! Brands where he was recently president of Pizza Hut International. Pant will report directly to and hold a seat on Amway's Board of Directors effective Jan. 2. Prior to joining Yum! Brands, he spent 14 years with Unilever in a variety of executive roles.
• Dr. David Chandran is Southeastern Health’s new medical director of psychiatry. Chandran previously was the unit director of the psychiatry program at Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, Md. He received his medical degree from Kurnool Medical College in Kurnool, India, in 1976. He completed his psychiatric residency at the University of Maryland, where he also held a two-year fellowship in geriatric psychiatry. Chandran is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.
• Raj Batra, president of Siemens Digital Factory U.S., has been elected to the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors. Batra began his career at Siemens 25 years ago and has held a variety of high-level management, strategy and sales positions. In addition, Batra serves on the executive advisory boards of The National Electrical Manufacturers Association and the Manufacturers Alliance for Productivity and Innovation. He is a graduate of Lawrence Technological University in Michigan and the University of Michigan.
• Texas Tech Law School named Rishi Batra to a tenured full professor post. Batra has been a member of the California Bar since March 2009. Before joining Texas Tech Law faculty, Batra was a visiting assistant professor at Whittier Law School. He was previously the Langdon Fellow in Dispute Resolution at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. He earned his law degree from Harvard Law School and received a B.A. and B.S. from U.C. Berkeley.
• Zscaler Inc., a cloud security firm, named Kavitha Mariappan to a newly created role as senior VP of customer experience and transformation. Mariappan most recently served as CMO at Split Software where she built the company's go-to-market engine from the ground up and was instrumental in defining a new category for product decisions. Prior to Split, she was the VP of marketing at Databricks. Her earlier experience includes marketing, product management and engineering leadership roles at Maginatics, Riverbed and Cisco.
