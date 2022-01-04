• Egon Zehnder, an advisory company, announced that Naveed Bandukwala has joined the firm’s Chicago office as an executive recruitment consultant and talent strategy adviser. Bandukwala was previously senior VP and executive officer at Westell Technologies, a director in corporate development at Nokia and its former subsidiary NAVTEQ, and VP in the business services investment banking group at William Blair, as well as stints at A.T. Kearney and Merrill Lynch. He earned a B.S. in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School Of Business.
• Dr. Bhavesh B. Shah, a gastroenterologist, has been named the medical director of interventional gastroenterology at Long Beach Memorial and the gastroenterology director at the Memorial Care Todd Cancer Institute at Long Beach Memorial in California. Shah also is an associate with Long Beach Gastroenterology Associates. Shah is an expert in interventional endoscopy, which is an area of gastroenterology focused on providing patients with safe and effective alternatives to invasive diagnostic testing or surgery. Shah previously worked at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center at Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston and St. Peter’s Healthcare Partners and Albany Gastroenterology Consultants in Albany, N.Y.
• Extended Stay America Inc. named Kapila Kapur Anand to its board of directors as an independent director. Anand recently retired from KPMG. She is currently the lead director for the Women Corporate Directors Education and Development Foundation, serves as the co-chair of the Financial Management Committee of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, and on a variety of non-profit boards including the U.S. Fund for UNICEF. She holds an M.B.A. and B.A. from Michigan State University.
• Sage Communications named Deesha Adyanthaya PR account coordinator. Adyanthaya has experience in brand marketing, nonprofit communications, Web content management and social media.
• Mackinac Partners, a turnaround and restructuring firm, named Nishant Machado senior managing director. Machado, a certified insolvency and restructuring adviser, has been with the firm since 2006. He is also a member of the TMA, a member of the WPO global chapter, and is an emeritus board member of the Boys and Girls Club in Laguna Beach, Calif. He is a graduate of Purdue University.
• Canton-Potsdam Hospital named Dr. Rochak Varma, a hospitalist who is a certified internist and nephrologist practicing through Canton-Potsdam Hospital, to its staff. Varma received his medical degree from the Topiwala National Medical College in Mumbai and completed a medical residency at Metropolitan Hospital of the New York Medical College in New York City.
• The University of Texas of the Permian Basin has received a $255,000 grant from the UT System STARs Program to hire a geophysicist Sumit Verma. Verma, is a post-doctoral research fellow at the University of Wyoming in the Department of Geology and Geophysics.
• TeleHealth365, a SaaS HIPPA-compliant secure video conferencing solution provider for healthcare, named Dr. Jagdish R. Patel chief medical officer. Patel is a graduate of Deborah Heart and Lung Institute, University of Medicine and Dentistry, United Medical Center and South Gujarat University in India. He has held numerous leadership roles at healthcare institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.