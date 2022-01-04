• Priya Guha was named leader of new London startup RocketSpace, scheduled to open in the spring of 2017. Guha was previously British consul general in San Francisco. RocketSpace was founded in the U.S. in 2011 and has accommodated more than 1,000 tech companies, according to a company statement. Guha, who served as a British diplomat for two decades across the U.S., India and Spain, becoming the first female consul general to San Francisco in 2011, will be charged with plugging U.K. startups into the RocketSpace ecosystem and bridging the gap between the U.K. and Silicon Valley to support international growth for its members.
• Xceedance, a global provider of property/casualty insurance technology, analytics and consulting services, named Rajesh Iyer senior VP and head of data sciences. Iyer has worked with leading U.S. insurers and service providers, including Nationwide, USAA, Mu Sigma and EXL. He most recently served as VP of decision analytics at EXL in New York. He also led multiple projects to deploy the power of analytics to improve and optimize operational outcomes.
• Funko, one of the leading creators and innovators of licensed pop culture products, named Sarathy Annamraju chief information officer. Annamraju joins Funko from Microsoft where he spent more than a decade in various leadership roles, most recently as senior director with Windows Universal Store and Microsoft IT. Prior to Microsoft, he worked at Capgemini, Bell Canada and was co-founder and managing director at TriSAB Telecom Consulting. He received his B.S. from Concordia University in Montreal.
• Penn State University professor Vasant G. Honavar, Edward Frymoyer chair of information sciences and technology, has been named Sudha Murty distinguished visiting chair in neurocomputing and data science at the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore. The visiting chair will support workshops to foster collaborative research in neurocomputing and data sciences. It is a three-year appointment funded by the Pratiksha Trust.
• Actian Corporation named Rohit De Souza CEO and president. De Souza brings nearly 25 years of blue chip, strategic technology and change management experience to the role, having driven results at both large enterprise technology companies and smaller, early stage ventures in a global context. Prior to his appointment at Actian, De Souza worked at BeyondCore, HP, Siebel, Oracle and Intel. He holds dual master’s degrees in engineering from the U.C. Berkeley and an undergraduate degree in engineering from Madras University in India.
• Twitter India head Rishi Jaitly has left the company. He joined from Google India in 2012. Jaitly announced his departure on Twitter, saying he was leaving for a personal/civic calling. He noted he would spend his time in Chicago, as well as in India to work in the technology space.
• The United States Pharmacopeial Convention named Satyanarayana Chava, founder and CEO of Hyderabad-based Laurus Labs Ltd., to its Board of Trustees. Prior to founding Laurus, Chava was COO and led the R&D and innovation teams at Matrix. He also worked at Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. He received a M.S. and doctorate from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam.
