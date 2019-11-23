• DXC Technology announced the appointment of Vinod Bagal as EVP of global transformation. Bagal most recently served as SVP for North America Delivery and Global Multi-Service Integration at Cognizant Technology Services. Prior to Cognizant, Bagal spent 20 years at Accenture, where he held a series of senior leadership roles, including North America products industry delivery lead; global application services lead for the Delivery Center Network; and partner in the Communication Media & Technology consulting practice. The Indian American executive holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Mysore University, India, and a master of science degree in engineering management from The George Washington University.
• Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused upon activation of innate immunity to treat cancer, named Kleem Chaudhary chief business officer. Most recently he was head of business development and licensing at Biogen and previously as a transaction leader in Business Development at Takeda. He began his business development career at Novartis. Prior to Novartis, he was the head of a medicinal chemistry lab at Gilead Sciences. Chaudhary holds a doctorate in chemistry from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a bachelor’s from the University of Winnipeg.
• Advanced Refining Technologies LLC, the $500 million joint venture between Chevron Products Group, a division of Chevron Corporation, and W. R. Grace & Co., announced the appointment of Jag Reddy as ART’s managing director. As he assumes leadership of ART, Reddy will remain a member of the senior leadership team at Grace. He joined the company in 2018 as VP of strategy and growth. Before coming to Grace, Reddy served as VP and GM of Water Technologies Strategic Business Unit and VP of corporate strategy at Pentair PLC. He is a graduate of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, the University of Tennessee and a earned a bachelor's while in India.
• Klasko Immigrations Law Partners LLP partner Anu Nair was honored at Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law’s 10th annual BALLSA alumni dinner. The event celebrated diversity and honored Nair and others who have pushed forward by excelling in the face of adversity. While earning her law degree at Cardozo School of Law, she served as submissions editor of the Cardozo Journal of Law and Gender. Nair is the EB-5 Investor Team’s managing partner at Klasko. She has filed petitions for thousands of immigrants looking to secure their green cards. She also manages the firm’s EB-1 and EB-2 practice.
• Forbes Chief Content Officer Randall Lane announced the appointments of senior editors who will direct and lead coverage of Forbes’ Small Business, CIO and CFO sections, including Maneet Ahuja, recently a senior editor for CNBC and an Under 30 alumnus, who joins as Small Business Senior Editor. Ahuja joins Forbes from CNBC, where she held a variety of roles, including senior editor for events in addition to hedge fund and tech reporting. She co-founded and launched CNBC’s “Disruptors” series as well as the network’s first-ever live events conference, Delivering Alpha, in partnership with Institutional Investor.
