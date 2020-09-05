AstraZeneca, seen above in Sydney, Australia, Aug. 19, announced Aug. 31 its vaccine candidate has entered the final testing stage in the U.S. The Cambridge, England-based company said the study will involve up to 30,000 adults from various racial, ethnic and geographic groups. Meanwhile, unlike a therapeutic that is given to sick people who may have no alternative, a vaccine is given to healthy people, “so you have a much higher burden of proof,” said Ashish Jha, Indian American dean of Brown University’s public health school. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)