NEW YORK – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sept. 25 interacted with key U.S. and global business and industry leaders via a CEO Roundtable here.
"The engagements in New York continue, so does the focus on business, trade and investment ties. All set for the CEO Roundtable, where PM @narendramodi will interact with top American business leaders," the Prime Minister's Office said in a series of tweets.
"Captains of industry interact with PM @narendramodi in New York. The extensive agenda includes harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and USA," the PMO said.
Tagging a photograph of the prime minister with the business leaders, Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted: "How many of the 42 CEOs of the top global companies in the frame with PM @narendramodi can you identify?"
"PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a $5 trillion economy. Global business community is upbeat about the India success story," he added.
After the interaction, IBM CEO Ginni Rometty termed the meeting as "outstanding" and said that Modi listed to everyone's inputs. She further said that the meeting has made her even more optimistic about India.
The chairman and CEO of Coca Cola Co., James Quincey, said that he is really excited to be in the prime minister's Investment Summit and that India is an important market for the company. He added that the company is very excited to continue to invest in India.
Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson said the meeting with Modi was excellent and lauded India's pro-growth policies.
Earlier, presenting a progress report of the Indian economy while addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York Sept. 25, Modi invited American businesses to the country.
On the technology and innovation front, the prime minister invited the global business community to invest in India, stating that their technology and India's talent pool can together change the world. He also said that their scale combined with India's skill set can accelerate global economic growth.
Modi further described India as an ideal destination for investors, saying that it was a "golden opportunity to partner India."
In this regard, Modi mentioned India's 10-fold jump in the Logistics Performance Index, the 13-point jump in the Global Competitiveness Index, the 24-rank rise in Global Innovation Index, alongside the 65-rank improvement in the Ease of Doing Business index calculated by the World Bank.
Modi further noted that the Indian economy has benefited from the climate of political stability in the country.
