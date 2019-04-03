Stemming from a summit last summer, Hiten Bhuta and Bhavish Bhutta of CGS Infotech India connected with representatives from Missouri, leading to their launching a technology innovation center in St. Louis with Cyberweb Hotel LLC.
Based on the effective initial presentation and post-event support by the Missouri team, Bhuta and Bhutta decided to evaluate setting-up a tourism technology innovation center in Missouri within 12 weeks of visiting St. Louis, a stlpartnership.com report said.
“Missouri is an attractive state for overseas companies that are looking to invest in the U.S., and thanks to our proactive outreach efforts and programs like SelectUSA, we are able to introduce Missouri to decision makers from around the world,” said Rob Dixon, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, according to the report.
“Our customized training programs, our innovation, our partnerships with colleges across the state, all make our great state the right place for companies to find and train the right talent to establish a U.S. launch point in order to impact all of North America. My team looks forward to supporting and assisting the new Tourism Technology Innovation Center,” Dixon added.
Brian Lenihan, executive director of the SelectUSA Summit, said, “Missouri Partnership and similar economic development organizations are essential to fostering a pro-growth business environment and growing the U.S. economy. Best of luck to CGS Infotech India and the State of Missouri for its continued success.”
From September to December 2018, CGS Infotech India provided internship and learning opportunities on geospatial marketing, artificial intelligence, social media and online review management software to a group of 30 students that formed the Missouri Innovation Growth and Hospitality Team at St. Louis’s Ranken Technical College. Ranken Technical College’s president Stan Shoun expressed his satisfaction at the success of this project, according to the report.
Bhuta led efforts to identify the right talent from St. Louis, provide training and set-up systems for the new team to work on new ideas, the report noted.
He also designed and assisted in the delivery of a cutting-edge practical internship program. Cyberweb Hotel and its technology partner CGS Infotech India invested significant resources to provide access to proprietary software and work-processes, training programs, a special virtual reality camera and senior consultant expertise, it said.
“At the SelectUSA Summit we could freely discuss ideas with investment program managers of several cities and states, and discover new opportunities,” said Bhuta in the report. “St. Louis and Missouri provides the most attractive environment for global business leaders.”
