LOS ANGELES – China Southern Airlines and Skybird Travel and Tours jointly hosted a “Special Meal Tasting” event recently near the Los Angeles International Airport, during which local Indian travel agents were invited to sample the new Indian menu introduced on China Southern flights serving India.
China Southern currently has nine weekly flights from Los Angeles to Guangzhou with onward service to Delhi, and seven weekly flights from San Francisco to China with onward service to Delhi. They also have a daily flight from New York to Guangzhou.
Although China Southern has been flying to India since 2005, they recently decided to market more aggressively in the Indian market.
Guests at the event were given an opportunity to sample a variety of meals that will be offered on the India-bound flights. These included a Hindu Meal, Muslim Meal, Kosher Meal and Indian Veggie Meal.
The Indian Veggie Meal comprised of bread, basmati rice and two vegetarian curry dishes. In the Muslim Meal, one of the vegetarian dishes was replaced with chicken curry.
China Southern operates a very large fleet of 770 aircraft. It transported over 126 million passengers in 2017, ranking it number one in Asia and number four in the world. The award-winning airline is a Skytrax four-star carrier.
For further information, readers can call 888-338-8988.
