Yvonne Greenstreet, president of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said the Biden administration needs to lift the nation’s cap on H-1B visas – used by many Indians in the U.S. – and allow more skilled workers to come to the country. And Harvard University president Lawrence Bacow (above) said Feb. 19 the U.S. needs to create more opportunities for international students to remain in the country for work. (Paul Marotta/Getty Images)