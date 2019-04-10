A new center established by Cornell and the Air Force Research Laboratory aims to discover the atomic secrets of beta-gallium oxide, a promising new material that has piqued the interest of engineers for its potential to allow electronic devices to handle dramatically more power, the university said in a report published March 19.
Sixteen members of the AFRL joined researchers at Cornell, including Indian American scientist Debdeep Jena, March 7 during a daylong kickoff event for the AFRL-Cornell Center for Epitaxial Solutions, the report said.
The center is made possible by a three-year, $3 million grant from AFRL with additional funds from Cornell and an option for a two-year extension, according to the report.
Silicon has long been the go-to semiconductor material for electronic devices, but with the emergence of electric vehicles, renewable energy sources and 5G communications networks comes a need for a material that can handle higher voltages, higher power densities and higher frequencies.
And if beta-gallium oxide proves to have the performance that is predicted, it will enable a wide range of new devices and applications, the report, written by Syl Kacapyr, said.
Some of the earliest research on beta-gallium oxide’s value as a semiconductor has been conducted by Huili Grace Xing and Jena, both professors of materials science and engineering and of electrical and computer engineering.
Recent samples of the material synthesized by their research group produced some unanticipated results, according to David Muller, professor of applied and engineering physics who analyzed the samples’ atomic structures with his state-of-the-art microscope, the report added.
The center also includes an exchange program between Cornell and the AFRL in Dayton, Ohio. AFRL researchers visiting Cornell will be able to access facilities associated with the center, including the Cornell NanoScale Science and Technology Facility; the Cornell Center for Materials Research; the Platform for the Accelerated Realization, Analysis and Discovery of Interface Materials; and the Cornell High Energy Synchrotron Source.
Meanwhile, Cornell students involved in the center will spend a year in Dayton, where they will have the opportunity to apply their education to new research challenges at the AFRL.
