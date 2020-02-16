U.S. District Judge Loretta C. Biggs Feb. 6 granted the motion of a group of universities attempting to block a restrictive U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services memo that could have barred many international students from the United States.
Forbes reports that the decision may signal a willingness of judges to strike down other immigration policy directives for violating administrative law.
USCIS in May 2018 issued a memo on “Accrual of Unlawful Presence and F, J and M Nonimmigrants,” and followed that up with a revised memo later in that year.
In response to a lawsuit from universities led by Guilford College, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in May 2019 issued a preliminary nationwide injunction that blocked the August 2018 memo.
The Guilford College case turned on whether the USCIS memo on unlawful presence violated the Administrative Procedure Act.
“Under the APA, courts must ‘hold unlawful and set aside’ those agency actions that are ‘arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, or otherwise not in accordance with law’ . . . ‘in excess of statutory jurisdiction, authority, or limitations, or short of statutory right’. . . or undertaken ‘without observance of procedure required by law,’” explains Biggs, according to the Forbes report.
“‘Review under this standard is highly deferential, with a presumption in favor of finding the agency action valid.’ Nevertheless, the standard is not meant to ‘reduce judicial review to a ‘rubber-stamp’ of agency action,’” the judge added.
The plaintiffs pointed out USCIS did not “contest” that it “failed to adhere to the notice-and-comment process.” USCIS claimed it did not need to observe notice-and-comment because the memo was a “reasonable interpretive rule,” according to the report.
“The validity of the August 2018 PM [Policy Memorandum], therefore, turns on whether the Government’s characterization is correct: if it is a legislative rule, then it must be ‘set aside’ for failure to follow procedure; but if it is an interpretive rule, then the notice-and-comment requirements ‘do[ ] not apply,’” Biggs wrote.
Biggs, the report adds, ruled that USCIS was not merely issuing a new interpretation.
In the end, the judge came down in favor of universities and international students. “Having concluded that USCIS violated the APA [Administrative Procedure Act] by promulgating the August 2018 PM, the Court must now determine the appropriate relief,” writes Biggs.
“In sum, because the August 2018 PM [Policy Memorandum] was promulgated in violation of the APA’s notice-and-comment requirements, the Court will ‘hold it unlawful and set it aside’ – not just for the named Plaintiffs, but for all those subject to its terms,” he continued. “Furthermore, because the unlawful-presence policy embodied in the August 2018 PM conflicts with clear statutory text, no amount of adherence to procedure can rectify the memorandum’s defects unless and until Congress amends the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act]. Accordingly, the Court will vacate the August 2018 PM and permanently enjoin its application nationwide.”
USCIS has placed on the regulatory agenda plans for a proposed rule (with a September 2020 prospective date) called “Enhancing the Integrity of the Unlawful Presence Inadmissibility Provisions.”
That rule is likely a response to the Guilford College case. Still, Judge Biggs’ decision means USCIS would need to adhere to the statute or find a new regulation struck down in court, the report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.