Darshan Patel, an Indian American businessman and partner of Patel Brothers in Dallas, Texas, one of the largest Indian American supermarket chains in the United States, has pledged to help Indian families and daily wage earners who are affected with the ongoing pandemic COVID-19, according to a Business Wire India press release.
The businessman announced his intention to help underprivileged families and daily wage earners in his hometown in Gujarat and across India in association with India’s NGO Smile Foundation to provide dry rations and a basic necessity kit to vulnerable families in the current times arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I believe that in such challenging times, it is important for me to come forward and support my country and countrymen as much as possible,” Patel said. “I am extremely pleased to offer my assistance through NGOs and local help during this critical period and support the country that has contributed to my success and growth.”
“I urge all Indians to come forward and contribute whatever possible and help the nation to fight coronavirus together,” Patel added.
With the closure of all commercial activities and movement restriction due to the lockdown, the lives of underprivileged families, especially those of daily wage earners, have been severely affected due to loss of livelihood. Patel also pledged to donate groceries, daily essentials, sanitary pads, sanitizers and masks to all those who are unable to afford the essential items.
Patel Brothers’ mission is “Celebrating Our Food. Our Culture,” said the release.
