SAN FRANCISCO – The personal data of millions of celebrities and influencers stands exposed on Instagram in a massive database leak that has been traced to the Mumbai-based social media marketing firm Chtrbox, TechCrunch reported May 20.
The database contained 49 million records of several high-profile influencers, including prominent food bloggers, celebrities and other social media influencers, according to TechCrunch, which added that the database, hosted by Amazon Web Services, was left exposed and without a password allowing anyone to look inside.
“Each record contained public data, including bio, profile picture, number of followers they have, location and private contact information,” the report claimed.
“Shortly after we reached out, Chtrbox pulled the database offline,” the report added.
Security researcher Anurag Sen discovered the database and alerted TechCrunch in order to find the owner and get the database secured, said the report.
“We traced the database back to Mumbai-based social media marketing firm Chtrbox, which pays influencers to post sponsored content on their accounts,” said the report.
Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it was investigating the matter.
