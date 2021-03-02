Ann Mukherjee is among three individuals to be honored by AALDEF with its 2021 Justice in Action Award. The Indian American CEO of distiller Pernod Ricard North America is seen here with her Legend Award at the 12th Annual ADCOLOR Awards at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on Sept. 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for ADCOLOR)