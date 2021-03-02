The Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund March 1 announced that it will hold its virtual Lunar New Year Gala and Justice in Action Awards Ceremony March 4, with Pernod Ricard North America chair and chief executive Ann Mukherjee among the honorees.
The Indian American will be honored alongside ABC News’ Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang and comedian and “Daily Show” correspondent Ronny Chieng, AALDEF said in a news release.
Mukherjee has served in her current role since December 2019, having previously served as global chief commercial officer at SC Johnson for four years. Pernod Ricard is the world’s second largest distiller, maker of Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal scotch, Jameson, Malibu Rum, Kahlua and other spirit brands.
Prior to SC Johnson, Mukherjee worked in various roles at PepsiCo, elevating to president of global snacks and PepsiCo Global Insights.
From 1994 through 2005, Mukherjee worked at The Kraft Heinz Company, rising to the rank of senior director of global new category development.
Early in her career she worked as the manager of new product development at Diners Club International for two years. She earned a degree from the University of Chicago.
Throughout her career, Mukherjee has received many honors and awards. Among them are the Ad Age Woman to Watch; Brand Week Marketer of the Year; Business Insider Top 50 Most Influential CMOs; Forbes Top 100 Most Innovative CMOs; Legend Award for Diversity in Advertising; and She Runs It Woman of the Year.
The AALDEF Justice in Action Awards recognize exceptional individuals for their outstanding achievements and efforts to advance social justice.
Past honorees include the late Congressman John Lewis, Preet Bharara, John G. Chou, A.B. Cruz III, Ivan K. Fong, David Henry Hwang, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Neal Katyal, John Kuo, Chan Lee, Sandra Leung, Don H. Liu, Mira Nair, Yoko Ono, George Takei, BD Wong, and Fareed Zakaria, to name just a few.
The co-emcees for the evening are Cindy Hsu, Emmy Award-winning anchor and reporter at CBS2 New York, and Sree Sreenivasan, Loeb Innovation professor at Stony Brook University and CEO of Digimentors.
Since 1974, AALDEF has protected and promoted the civil rights of Asian Americans across the nation through litigation, advocacy, community education, and organizing.
All proceeds from the gala support AALDEF’s programs in immigrant rights, economic justice, educational equity, housing and environmental justice, and voting rights and democracy.
Over the past year, AALDEF has focused its attention on the sharp rise in anti-Asian violence as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
AALDEF has counseled victims of anti-Asian harassment and advocated for more effective law enforcement efforts and community-based solutions to end racially-motivated violence and improve public safety.
