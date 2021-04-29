Forbes April 20 announced its sixth annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, featuring 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and trailblazers across Asia, including several of Indian origin, all under the age of 30, who are braving the challenging environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and finding new opportunities amidst the new normal.
The Class of 2021 features bright, innovative millennial and Gen Z leaders who have persevered and thrived despite global uncertainty, with 30 honorees selected for each of the 10 categories — Arts; Entertainment & Sports; Finance & Venture Capital; Media, Marketing & Advertising; Retail & E-Commerce; Enterprise Technology; Industry, Manufacturing & Energy; Healthcare & Science; Social Impact; and Consumer Technology.
Featured in the Arts category was 28-year-old artist Priyageetha Dia; EVO Foods co-founders Shraddha Bhansali, 28, and Kartik Dixit, 25; Shubham Maheshwari, 29, founder of Being Chef; MISHO founder Suhani Parekh, 29; and 21-year-old ballet dancer Kamal Singh.
In Entertainment & Sports, honored by Forbes was archer Komalika Bari, 18; 24-year-old sprinter Dutee Chand; Diksha Dagar, 20, a golfer; 27-year-old wrestler Deepak Punia; and Sitar Metal co-founder Rishabh Seen, 24.
Honored in the Media, Marketing & Advertising category were influencer Riyaz Aly, 17; Pepper Content co-founders Rishabh Shekhar, 22, and Anirudh Singla, 21; influencer Jannat Rahmani, 19; Rephrase.ai co-founders Nisheeth Lahoti, Ashray Malhotra and Shivam Mangla, all 26; M360 co-founder Arjun Satya, 28; Tagmango co-founders Divyanshu Damani, 25, and Mohammad Hasan, 26; Turnip Media co-founders Pooja Dubey, 28, and Aditya Sharma, 29; and 28-year-old author Nikita Upadhyay.
For Social Impact, Bharatrohan co-founders Rishabh Choudhary, 28, and 27-year-old Amandeep Panwar; 27-year-old Safe Access founder Shubham Choudhary; Green the Gene founder Madhav Datt, 24; 29-year-old founder of Touchvision Ankita Gulati; Why Waste? founder 21-year-old Garvita Gulhati; Baansuli founder 29-year-old Saloni Sacheti; Shubham Sharma, 26, founder of Nyaykarta; Silpakarman co-founders Akshya Shree, 27, and Dhwani Shree, 25; and Civis founder Antaraa Vasudev, 27, were among those honored.
Named in the Finance & Venture Capital category were co-founder of Razorpay Harshil Mathur, 29; and Human Capital senior principal of growth investments, 28-year-old Ishan Sinha.
For Enterprise Technology, Superset co-founders Naman Agrawal and Pranjal Goswami, both 28; Vernacular.ai co-founders Akshay Deshraj, 26, and Sourabh Gupta, 27; and Zuper co-founders Raghav Gurumani and Vijay Narasiman, both 26, were among the honorees.
For Consumer Technology, honorees included 28-year-old co-founders of Frontrow Mikhil Raj and Ishaan Singh; Arpita Kapoor, 29, co-founder of Mech Mocha; Safehouse Tech co-founder Aditya Narang, 27; Abhay Pai, 29, co-founder of Stepsetgo; Winuall co-founder Ashwini Purohit, 25; Nikhil Saraf, 29, co-founder of Stones2Milestones; Skillbee co-founders Ujjawal Chauhan, 29, and Gautham Vinjamuri, 28; Teachmint co-founders Divyansh Bordia, 27, Mihir Gupta, 28, Payoj Jain, 28, and Anshuman Kumar, 26; Udayy co-founders Mahak Garg, 28, Karan Varshney, 25, and Saumya Yadav, 29; and Zupee co-founders Dilshee Singh Malhi, 24, and Siddhant Saurabh, 25.
Forbes honorees in the Retail & eCommerce category included Satanik Roy, 25, co-founder of HyperXchange; Shakedeal co-founders Akash Hegde and Akshay Hegde, both 29; and Veda Labs co-founders Virendra Mishra, 29, Saurabh Shandilya, 29, and Saurabh Yadav, 27.
Among the Healthcare & Science honorees were Redwing Labs co-founders Arunabha Bhattacharya, 26, Rishabh Gupta, 27, and Anshul Sharma, 25; Samarth Sindhi, 26, founder of Digi-Prex; and Makers Hive co-founder Pranav Vempati, 27.
And in the Industry, Manufacturing & Energy category, the honorees included 29-year-old Strawcture ECO founder Shriti Pandey; JP Labs founder Jawwad Patel. 27; Planys Technologies co-founders Tanuj Jhunjhunwala, 29, and Vineet Upadhyay, 28; 23-year-old Raheja Solar Food Processing co-founder Varun Raheja; and Spruce Up co-founders Sumedh Bhoj and Abhishek Shelar, both 28.
“The individuals on this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list have managed to survive, succeed and inspire others in the midst of business, social and personal challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic — a testament to their determination, fearlessness and hard work,” Rana Wehbe Watson, Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia editor, said in a statement.
