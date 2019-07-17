SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Golden Gate Global, winner of Invest in the USA’s (IIUSA) 2019 Regional Center of the Year Award, is hosting an EB-5 seminar in San Francisco to help immigrant investors learn how to accelerate their pathway to permanent residency in the U.S., while also safeguarding investments.
The seminar will be held at Ethereum Classic Labs on July 24, 2019 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm and is an opportunity for all potential investors to have their questions answered by the award winning Golden Gate Global team. The Founder and Co-CEO, Steven Kay, and the Managing Director of Operations, Eren Cicekdagi, will lead a speaking program, reviewing investment opportunities through EB-5.
The EB-5 immigrant investor program is a program managed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), aimed at stimulating the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors. Foreign investors are given the opportunity to become permanent residents by investing $500,000 to $1 million in Targeted Employment Areas (TEA) or commercial enterprises.
A few weeks ago, DHS proposed new regulations that will impact the EB-5 program and process. Most significantly, the increase of the minimum investment by foreign investors in the program, from $500,000 to $1.8 million ($1.35 million for targeted employment areas). Removing TEA designation authority from the state economic development agencies, and granting it to DHS, and establishing more oversight over regional centers.
The seminar will review the new regulations, and answer any EB-5 related questions that guests have, to ensure they have the information they need to achieve their immigration goals faster.
RSVP today to reserve your ticket on Eventbrite.
About Golden Gate Global
Golden Gate Global is a leading EB-5 immigrant investment regional center based in San Francisco and is licensed by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to help facilitate EB-5 immigrant investment into high-economic-impact projects in multiple regions in the United States. www.3gfund.com
