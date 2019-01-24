Indian American interventional cardiologist and serial entrepreneur Dr. Jay Yadav is making a difference in a multitude of ways.
He’s the founder of several successful companies and is currently heading MiRus, a privately held medical device company focused on the design of innovative solutions for treatment of spinal and orthopedic degeneration and deformities, which he founded and serves as the chief executive officer.
Yadav has a long history of innovation and commercialization of novel technology focused on the development of new treatments for disease.
Among the companies he has founded include CardioMEMS, which was acquired by St. Jude Medical; Angioguard Inc., acquired by Johnson & Johnson; and he was the first investor and director of SMART Therapeutics, acquired by Boston Scientific.
His scientific and entrepreneurial work has been widely recognized, having received these honors: American Heart Association Top Ten Scientific Advances, 2003; Ellis Island Medal of Honor, 2004; 50 Best Doctors in the History of the Cleveland Clinic, 2011; Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year (healthcare), 2011; Intel Innovation Award, 2011; his procedure for stroke treatment became a Class I recommendation of the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology, 2011; American Heart Association Honoree, 2016.
But it’s not all about his entrepreneurial achievements. Yadav wants to help the Indian American community as well through the EB-5 visa program.
India-West was able to catch up with Yadav to ask about him, his ventures and what he’s doing to help the community. Following are excerpts from the interview:
IW: When you set out to get a medical degree, did you envision your career evolving to creating innovations to change the landscape of the medical industry?
My first love was astronomy and I was not a premed major at Yale; I studied physics and biochemistry. I was fortunate to also get a broad education in the humanities and was particularly influenced by Gandhi’s autobiography “The Study of My Experiments With Truth.” I became convinced that whatever I did had to have some direct benefit to the average person. Medicine seemed a good avenue to combine this desire with science. I think the fact that both my parents were in the social sciences – my father was a sociologist and my mother was a psychologist –also led to a desire to provide some direct social benefit. Also, there are many doctors on my mother’s side, including my grandfather, which probably also influenced me.
I chose interventional cardiology because it arguably treats the sickest patients and also involves many aspects of physics and engineering. For me it’s been a perfect career, I have been able to take care of thousands of patients and also come back to some of my first interests and develop new techniques and devices that are being used by doctors around the world and helping tens of thousands of patients. So it’s been a nice combination of direct patient care as well as creating things that can be used by other healthcare providers.
IW: Can you talk about your time at the Cleveland Clinic?
I was recruited there by Fred Loop as a professor in the cardiology department. The Clinic has a great tradition in cardiovascular disease and I was able to continue and extend the work I had done in developing better treatments for patients with cerebrovascular disease. I had the satisfaction of treating patients from around the world with very complex and advanced cerebrovascular disease. I conducted the first successful randomized trial of a less invasive treatment called carotid stenting, which I had developed, for patients with severe blockage of the arteries supplying the brain. This procedure is now a Class I recommendation of the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology.
I was also chairman of the Innovation department which encompassed the entire Cleveland Clinic and was responsible for encouraging physicians to develop inventions and commercialize. Another very enjoyable aspect of my time there was training very talented cardiology fellows who have gone on to make many contributions to cardiology and have distinguished careers in academia and private practice. Several of them have also invented new devices and started companies.
IW: What led you to founding CardioMEMS?
Several years ago, I noticed that many heart failure patients were being admitted to the CCU again and again with pulmonary edema due to decompensation of their heart failure. These unfortunate patients often had to be put on a ventilator, a small tube was inserted into their hearts to get precise information about their cardiac function, and then their medications were adjusted on the basis of this information. Their treatment was very stereotypical and it occurred to me that if their cardiologists had more detailed information about their cardiac function a week or two earlier, the entire hospitalization and near death experience could have been prevented. Many of these patients were admitted two to three times per year and almost developed posttraumatic stress disorder because they never knew when they might go into pulmonary edema, and it often happens in the middle of the night, so it creates a tremendous sense of stress and anxiety for the patient and their family.
So I started thinking about the problem and was there an elegant way to get intracardiac information from the patient’s home and transmit it to their physician or nurse on a daily basis and thus prevent the decompensation and hospitalization? I did not want to use traditional technology using batteries and wires (leads) as with pacemakers because the leads can create vascular complications and the batteries have to be replaced; all of which are invasive procedures and also quite expensive and pose a risk for the patient. So I wanted to create a solution that was elegant without batteries or wires. This is a very difficult, fundamental physics problem and so it took quite a while to solve this problem of wireless energy transmission into the body while meeting safety and FDA considerations.
We also had the difficult task of creating stable sensor technology which does not require recalibration. We solved both of these fundamental problems. CardioMEMS is the first medical implant to be wirelessly powered and also the first medical implant completely wafer fabricated.
We then conducted a large, national randomized trial which demonstrated a huge reduction in hospitalizations, and more recently there have been studies with our device by other investigators which have demonstrated mortality reductions. CardioMEMS has saved many lives already and will save thousands more.
St. Jude Medical, which is a part of Abbott, was one of our investors and had an option to buy the company which they exercised upon FDA approval. Given the tremendous global health burden of heart failure, it’s great to have a company such as Abbott distributing the product through its large distribution network, which should enable the technology to be used by many people around the world.
IW: From that, you founded MiRus. What was the inspiration behind founding it?
I’ve a number of friends in spine surgery as well as knee and hip surgery and was discussing with them some of the work we had done in developing new alloys that are superior to the currently used metals for medical implants such as titanium. I also mentioned the work we had done in new approaches to surgical navigation as well as some analytic tools we had developed. They thought that these were very applicable to the spine and orthopedic space. I spent over a year doing my own due diligence and attended many meetings and spoke to many spine and joint surgeons, and was fascinated by the complexity of some of the problems that were being addressed as well as the great benefits that the technology we had developed could offer these patients.
The name MiRus, by the way, was coined by one of my children who has taken many years of Latin – it is the Latin root for miraculous and also a play on some of the elements we are using in our alloys.
IW: What is MiRus? Whom does it benefit?
MiRus is focused on providing a comprehensive solution to the current problems in spine and orthopedic surgery. We start with patient intake and have software that works in the background and is able to give the surgeon and the nurses precise information on the risk of surgery for that particular patient as well as the optimal timing of surgery.
Then in the intraoperative phase, we have dramatically better implants than current implants as well as a different approach to surgical navigation. We are also developing a robotics platform for spine surgery. Very importantly. we are not forgetting what happens to the patient after surgery and have a suite of software and wearable technology which is very easy to use and allows the patient to be connected to his care providers and provides an early warning system to reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations. The entire system works together and is designed to improve efficiency and outcomes in the spine and orthopedic space.
I think the experience we have had in the cardiovascular space, particularly heart failure, is very applicable to the orthopedic space. Arthritis is also a chronic disease with many recurring procedures and hospitalizations and is a very expensive part of the healthcare system just like cardiovascular disease. There is a great need for more efficient chronic disease management, whether it be atherosclerotic disease or degenerative spine and joint disease. MiRus technology is designed to benefit the patient by making surgery less invasive and improving outcomes as well as our healthcare system by reducing cost and improving outcomes.
IW: What are some of the things being worked on at MiRus?
As I mentioned above, we are developing a comprehensive suite of products that starts in the preoperative setting, through the intraoperative phase and into the post-operative setting. So it’s meant to help the surgeons and nurses take better care of the patient from the initial clinic visit all the way to after surgery. We hope to launch our first implants this quarter, followed thereafter by additional implants and navigation products which will be coming out almost every month.
IW: How much funding have you received for this venture thus far?
We’ve been very fortunate that because of our track record, we have not had problems with funding and capitalization. We have so far raised approximately $40 million.
IW: Any future plans for MiRus?
We are delighted with the interest we have received from the spine surgery and orthopedic community at all levels. We have a great group of employees; we’re growing rapidly and our goal is to create a large spine and orthopedic company in Atlanta.
IW: What else do you have going on in your career?
I am fully focused in MiRus. It is a tremendous opportunity which has my full attention. On the community side, I remain involved with a number of boards such as the Westminster school in Atlanta, the Yale business school advisory board on entrepreneurship, and Georgia Bio, which is increasing awareness and education in the life sciences. I’m also involved in charitable organizations such as the America India Foundation, Akshaya Patra and the Boys and Girls Club.
IW: Lastly, talk about how you are helping the Indian American community through visas.
This is a program we are very excited about and the credit for this really goes to our COO Noah Roth as well as our VP of Sales and Marketing Mahesh Krishnan. As you probably know the EB-5 program has typically been used in real estate and has not been used by technology or life science companies. We usually rely on venture capital and other equity base investments, but the idea behind EB-5 is very appealing. It is great to be able to help successful people from around the world who wish to immigrate to America or send their children here, and it is also great for our company because it provides non-dilutive capital and further accelerates our expansion. We have had a tremendous response to our EB-5 program because many people find the idea of investing in a life science company, which is creating products to help sick people, very satisfying.
More information about MiRus can be found by visiting https://mirusmed.com.
