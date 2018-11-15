The Asian Business Association in Orange County of California is set to honor Indian American Promod Kunju, the president of ABA Orange County, with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Kunju, who has been a volunteer with the ABAOC for three years, has been a resident of Southern California since 2001. During this time, he has served as an entrepreneur and a social champion, according to his bio.
ABAOC is a 26-year old organization with the stated mission of helping small and diverse businesses succeed and thrive. It is supported by many large corporations, such as U.S. Bank, SCE, SoCal Gas, HSBC, among others.
“It is an honor to win this coveted award for my contributions, especially as an Indian American,” Kunju told India-West in an email.
The honoree has served on the city of Irvine’s Sports Committee, and is a Community Emergency Response Team volunteer for the city of Irvine.
In 2004, Kunju founded Nakunj Inc., a boutique consulting firm focused on Analytics and Big Data. Kunju holds an M.B.A. in entrepreneurship from Pepperdine University, and a second M.B.A. in finance and information management from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.
He obtained his undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai. He lives in Orange County with his wife Suja and their two children.
Kunju will receive the honor by the ABAOC Nov. 10 at its annual gala.
