Techstars Detroit has recently announced that it appointed Suneel Gupta as its founder-in-residence.
Techstars Detroit, formerly known as Techstars Mobility, is a corporate-funded startup accelerator program that has 90-day courses that help entrepreneurs get their ideas revved up, according to Pulse 2.0.
Gupta was born in Livonia, Michigan, and raised in Novi. He also worked as a writer for the DNC back in 2004 and MTV Networks in 2009. From there, he was hired as the vice president of product development at Groupon where he helped lead the business from its earliest stage with less than 10 non-sales people on staff and under $50 million in revenue to post-IPO with more than 5,000 people on staff and over $3 billion in revenue, the report said.
In 2012, Gupta’s brother Dr. Sanjay Gupta helped him launch Rise Labs — a healthcare company that uses technology to shrink costs. After Rise Labs served over 1,000 patients, Michelle Obama asked Rise to be her team’s official technology partner, the report said.
And through this public-private partnership, they had delivered health coaching to lower-income areas of the country, it said.
In 2016, Michael Bloomberg had convened a bi-partisan commission on the Future of Work and Suneel Gupta was asked to join and bring Rise’s lessons to policymakers, the report added.
Gupta also led and lectured on entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan and was named a visiting scholar at Harvard University, according to his bio.
The Indian American entrepreneur has an M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management and a law degree from Northwestern Law School. He is married to Leena Rao — an editor who worked for TechCrunch, Google Ventures and Fortune Magazine.
