SAN JOSE, Calif. – Jaspreet Singh, founder and CEO of Druva, and Mihir Shukla, CEO of Automation Anywhere, had the unique distinction of being chosen amongst 30 finalists in the uber competitive Northern California Region of Ernst and Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 competition.
Druva is the provider of software-as-a-service-based data protection, backup and management solutions, while Automation Anywhere helps companies speedily and accurately automate business processing with Robotic Process Automation in the Azure Cloud.
Both entrepreneurs were honored at the annual regional event June 21 at the Fairmont Hotel here, though they did not end up moving on to the finals (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/2JRt2B9).
The Entrepreneur of The Year program, founded by Ernst and Young, recognizes the work of exceptional men and women who create products and services that keep our worldwide economy chugging forward.
“I am humbled and surprised being a finalist. All our hard work being rewarded feels good,” Singh told India-West.
Druva recently received a $130 million round of funding and bought CloudLanes to continue building the storage part of its business (one of Druva’s several areas of is product development).
“We are constantly looking for areas of partnerships and acquisitions to build a faster roadmap. Cloudlanes will help us grow faster. In next 12 to 18 months we have to hit scale to be an IPO ready company. We have a very aggressive roadmap,” added Singh.
Recalling his rewarding journey of entrepreneurship, Singh added, “It’s a crazy ride every single day – a lot of hard work but overall a very rewarding journey.”
Since its inception in 1986, EY’s Entrepreneur of The Year has exponentially grown and now includes programs in more than 145 cities and 60 countries worldwide.
“It’s an honor to be chosen as a finalist, especially equally amazing is the company of other finalists. A journey like this is a reflection of the hard work of lots of people and I am very grateful,” Mihir Shukla commented to India-West.
“Automation Anywhere has a unique opportunity to change what work should be and what work is defined as, and such an opportunity comes in human civilization once in a few hundred years. It’s a great privilege to lead a company with this level of impact,” added Shukla.
Reflecting on the impetus behind the company, Shukla said, “We wanted to pick something that has a huge impact on society. We had seen that work had become largely robotic. I’m a huge believer in human spirit and I thought that if robotic work can be removed from people’s lives, people can soar to new heights. One of the milestones that we wish to reach next year is reaching three million digital workers with our customers.”
