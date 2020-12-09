Ernst & Young recently announced its 2020 EY U.S. Entrepreneur Of The Year winner, with the executive team of Toast Inc., led by president and co-founder Aman Narang, winning the top prize.
Narang, an Indian American entrepreneur, was among four individuals at Boston, Massachusetts-based Toast – president and co-founder Steve Fredette; chief technology officer and co-founder Jon Grimm; and CEO Chris Comparato the others – to be recognized by EY in its 34th annual competition.
The Narang-led Toast team emerged from dozens of entrepreneur finalists across the country, many of whom were Indian American executives (see India-West article here: https://bit.ly/39tvDxj).
Founders Narang, Grimm and Fredette set out with a vision to create a cloud-based mobile payments application for restaurants. But in conversations with restaurateurs, they soon realized that what the industry really needed was a comprehensive solution to a broad menu of management challenges, EY said in a profile of the winners.
So they shifted gears and began developing a software platform that could perform a wide range of tasks for restaurateurs, from accepting payments and online orders to managing inventory and staff, all from a cell phone, it said.
Toast’s fortunes really started to heat up when Comparato signed on as CEO. Since then, Toast has become one of the fastest-growing companies in New England, employing 1,500 people and serving restaurants across the country, the profile notes.
Toast integrates and streamlines data from multiple entry points, including the kitchen, online ordering systems and guest loyalty programs, which enables restaurateurs to focus on creating the perfect patron experience, improve table turnover times and drive more sales, it said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic tested the resilience of the restaurant industry by limiting in-person dining, Toast quickly stepped up to help. In addition to communicating more frequently with restaurant owners, the company revamped its to-go app and online ordering functions to help minimize face-to-face interactions, it adds.
Toast also demonstrates its commitment to the restaurant industry through its philanthropic efforts, providing 50,000 meals through the No Kid Hungry program and rescuing half a million pounds of food with Project Bread, according to the profile.
For winning, the Toast executives now advance to the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award competition, which will be announced in June 2021.
In addition to Narang and Toast, other entrepreneurs were recognized as national winners, including Raj Vattikuti, founder and executive chair at Altimetrik.
When Vattikuti founded Altimetrik eight years ago, he set out to revamp the conventional approach to digital transformation. From his experience as a founder of several other companies, Vattikuti knew that consulting companies would too often identify a solution before they understood the problem. This approach wasted time and money, and it failed to deliver sustainable business outcomes, according to the EY bio.
Instead, Vattikuti recognized that companies would be better off by identifying the data they needed to make more informed business decisions before deploying new technology. Following this approach has helped Altimetrik grow into a global enterprise with double-digit revenue growth; more than 2,500 employees; and offices in Canada, India, Japan, Singapore and Uruguay, the bio added.
A serial entrepreneur and three-time Entrepreneur Of The Year Award regional winner, Vattikuti is also a strong believer in giving back. After taking one of the companies he founded public in 2001, he established the Vattikuti Foundation with his wife, Padma.
The foundation has donated more than $40 million for cancer research. And when the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread earlier in 2020, the foundation kicked into high gear to donate funds for mobile COVID-19 testing centers for senior citizens and other vulnerable populations, his bio continued.
Vattikuti carefully vets each charity, making sure each organization will use the funds wisely. His contributions have helped to promote the use of technology to achieve better results, from robotic prostate surgeries to using state-of-the-art tools for breast cancer, it said.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world.
The Entrepreneur Of The Year competition is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies.
The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management.
Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.