Facebook Dec. 18 announced that it has promoted its head of product for Facebook Marketplace and Payments services Karandeep Anand to head Workplace.
Workplace is Facebook’s two-year-old enterprise communication tool now being used by over 30,000 organizations globally including in India.
Anand, in his previous role, would handle the product team and work closely with Julien Codorniou, current vice president of Workplace, a Facebook spokesperson said in an IANS report.
"We're thrilled that Karandeep is joining Workplace as its new head of Workplace, effectively immediately. Karandeep joins Workplace from Marketplace, and brings with him a wealth of experience from both a consumer and enterprise background," said the spokesperson in the report.
As head of product for Marketplace and Payments tools, Anand's team was responsible for powering commerce across Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.
"Karandeep will be partnering closely with Julien Codorniou, who will stay in his current VP role to lead Workplace sales and partnerships," the spokesperson added in the report.
Before joining Facebook nearly four years back, the Indian American, who is a graduate of the International Institute of Information Technology in Hyderabad, spent 15 years at Microsoft in various key roles.
"I'm excited to now be part of the journey of bringing Workplace to companies across the globe and help them unlock the potential of their biggest asset – people," Anand wrote on his LinkedIn profile.
Facebook launched Workplace in 2016 to help make companies more connected and productive. Currently, more than 30,000 organizations are using Workplace worldwide – including Walmart, Heineken, Spotify, Lyft and the Reliance Group, the report noted.
"A company's culture is leading indicator of its success and the productivity of its work force. Workplace brings the power of shaping culture by connecting people at work in ways never imagined before," Anand wrote.
Facebook in 2017 launched the desktop version of its Workplace Chat app that can be downloaded by anyone on PC, Mac, Android or iOS. Workplace Chat includes video chat with a co-worker or group, screen sharing and file sharing, the report added.
"Workplace is one of the fastest growing Software-as-a-Service product and a key growth area for Facebook," said Anand.
