Ritu Narayan realized that her mother sacrificed her thriving career to raise her and her three siblings and, now faced in a similar situation, the Indian American entrepreneur has decided she wants to continue to advance her career while also providing her two kids the trustworthy and reliable care they deserve.
With that in mind, Narayan, along with her brothers Abhishek and Vivek, founded Zum, a rideshare service for kids ages 5 to 17.
The Redwood City, Calif.-based Zum boasts that it is the most trusted way for parents to get scheduled and on-demand rides and care for their kids.
Zum, founded in November 2014 with Ritu serving as chief executive and Vivek as chief operating officer, is continuing building a network of highly vetted drivers with caregiving backgrounds.
Ritu Narayan, a graduate of Delhi Institute of Technology and the Stanford Graduate School of Business, has had a long career, working for some well-known companies.
She began her career as a consultant at IBM Business Consulting Services and PricewaterhouseCoopers, before heading to Oracle to serve as a principal product manager.
After six years at Oracle, she moved on to Yahoo where she served as the lead product manager from May 2010 to April 2011. She then headed to Google, serving as group product manager for a year, and then as a Sloan Fellow at the Stanford Graduate School of Business for just over a year.
In July 2013, she founded TechX with a vision to connect ideas and people in technology and Silicon Valley with the Stanford community. She ran that until December 2014 when she shifted all her focus to Zum.
Zum, which has raised nearly $27 million to date, says that parents are able to live-track their service on a map, get details of the driver upfront, and bundle rides and services together for complete peace of mind.
Zum is the only player that provides the family with a small pool of drivers to ensure continuity, it claims on its website. This is reflected in the fact that families use Zum every day and every week, it noted.
According to the 2018 Stevie Gold winner Zum’s website, www.ridezum.com, it has experienced a year-over-year growth of 340 percent while riding roughly 2 million safe miles and safely transporting about 400,000 kids.
The company’s mission is to build the world’s largest and most-trusted platform for kids’ transportation and care. Currently, the company expects to exceed 1 million rides by the end of the year as it keeps an eye at expanding nationwide.
On its website, Zum says it obsesses about its customers’ needs, adding that “we delight and wow them by going above and beyond. We work diligently to gain and keep their trust.”
It says it thinks big, noting that “We scale hurdles, and we invent new paths. We're never satisfied. We're agile. We're always moving; we're always delivering with speed.”
Additionally, Zum says it holds the highest integrity and continues to push for what’s right, whatever it takes. It also said it is committed to fulfilling its mission.
The service can accommodate a single child, multiple children, a carpool of kids or rides plus care, seven days a week. The service can be done daily, or on a recurring schedule, or even a one-time ride.
When a ride is scheduled, the company will assign a rider by 8 p.m. the day before. Before the rider arrives, the service provides a full rider and car profile through its app. Additionally, each ride has specific passwords ensuring the child’s safety.
Zum services parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and all of Orange County in Southern California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.