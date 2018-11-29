A federal jury in Oakland, Calif., unanimously voted to reject claims by American workers who alleged that Tata Consultancy Services (Santa Clara, Calif., building seen above) has an anti-American bias. “This is a shot in the arm for the industry, which has not seen anything positive come out on the U.S. visa regulation front for some years,” said Anurag Rana, an Indian American analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, in the report. (TCS.com photo)