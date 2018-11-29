A California jury has let Tata Consultancy Services off the hook in its legal battle against American workers who alleged the India-based firm had an anti-American bias.
The win allows TCS to continue its business as usual, which relies heavily on bringing in skilled engineers from outside the U.S.
The federal jury in Oakland, California, sided Nov. 28 with TCS against four former employees who claimed they had been sidelined and fired because they aren’t South Asian, according to a Bloomberg report.
The case was the first of several accusing India’s big IT firms of hiring bias in the U.S. to go to trial. HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd. face similar claims, the report noted.
“This is a shot in the arm for the industry, which has not seen anything positive come out on the U.S. visa regulation front for some years,” said Anurag Rana, an Indian American analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, in the report.
The trial cast a spotlight on work-visa programs that companies use to bring overseas workers to the U.S., a practice President Donald Trump has criticized in his protectionist push, it said.
TCS, Asia’s largest outsourcer, and rivals Infosys and Wipro have all been squeezed by the Trump administration to hire more Americans on U.S. soil, according to Bloomberg.
The ex-employees who sued had accused TCS of a “systematic pattern and practice of discrimination” by favoring Indian ex-pats and visa-ready workers from India for U.S. positions, it noted.
That has resulted in a workforce that’s almost 80 percent South Asian, far greater than the 12 percent representation of South Asians in the U.S. IT workforce, according to the complaint, Bloomberg said.
Plaintiffs at the trial cited statistical evidence that the odds of race and national origin not being a factor in TCS’s termination decisions are less than one in a billion.
They said that since 2011, the company fired 12.6 percent of its non-South Asian workers in the U.S., compared with less than 1 percent of its South Asian employees, according to the Bloomberg report.
TCS attorneys argued the company had no incentive to discriminate, having spent millions of dollars on building a local talent pool in the U.S. Employees were terminated because they were unwilling to move to cities in the U.S. where TCS needed more engineers, the company said, according to the report.
“We have always maintained the claims made in this case were baseless, and we are gratified that the jury agreed,” Ben Trounson, a spokesman for TCS, said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg after the verdict. “The decisions we make about the hiring and retention of employees are based purely on their abilities and fit to serve our clients’ specific needs.”
A unit of the Tata Group, India’s largest industrial conglomerate, TCS employs more than 400,000 people worldwide, is valued at about $100 billion and posted revenue of $19 billion for the fiscal year that ended in March. Most of its revenue comes from the U.S., and its primary customers are in the financial services sector, the report said.
On Nov. 30, TCS said that its employee hiring and retention practices are based purely on capabilities, "irrespective" of background or national origin.
"We have always maintained, the claims made in this case were baseless and we are gratified that the jury agreed...So the decisions we make about the hiring and retention of employees are based purely on their capabilities and fit in serving our customers' business needs," a Tata Consultancy Services spokesperson said in a statement, according to a Press Trust of India report.
The company asserted it will continue to invest in its people, impart digital training and empower them to succeed at TCS and enable customers' success, "irrespective of their background or national origin," the PTI report said.
The Nov. 28 verdict came after one day of deliberations, ending a trial that began on Nov. 5 over a class action lawsuit brought by three former TCS employees, Christopher Slaight, Seyed Amir Masoudi and Nobel Mandili, who claimed in the suit that they received fewer work opportunities and were eventually fired because of their races and national origins, PTI said, citing a legal360.com report.
TCS said that United States – where it has been operating for over 40 years – is the world's business and technology leader and very important to the company, the report said.
"Skilled American workers are critical to the success of the US business and to the nation's economic success, and we will continue to invest heavily in the country's workforce, academic alliances and our extensive youth STEM education initiatives," a TCS spokesperson said in the PTI report.
