The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Jan. 8 announced it has appointed Bhavesh “Bob” Patel to its Houston Branch board of directors.
Patel is CEO of Houston-based LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies with over 19,500 employees globally. The Indian American executive joined LyondellBasell in 2010 and became CEO in 2015, his bio notes.
For more than 20 years, Patel held positions of increasing responsibility at Chevron Corporation and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company. He has held senior executive roles in The Netherlands, Singapore and the United States.
Patel serves on the boards of Union Pacific Corporation and Greater Houston Partnership, and on the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Board of Visitors.
He also serves on The Ohio State University College of Engineering External Advisory Council and Temple University Fox School of Business Board of Visitors, his bio continued.
Patel earned a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering from The Ohio State University and a master of business administration degree from Temple University.
The Houston Branch board consists of seven members, four appointed by the Dallas Fed and three by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors.
Patel will hold the role through 2023, with his term ending Dec. 31 of that year, a news release said.
