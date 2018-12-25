FedEx Corp. announced Dec. 7 that David L. Cunningham, president and chief executive officer of FedEx Express, will retire effective Dec. 31, with Indian American Raj Subramaniam taking over the post.
Subramaniam, currently executive vice president, chief marketing and communications officer of FedEx Corporation, will succeed Cunningham effective Jan. 1, 2019.
Subramaniam has been with FedEx for more than 27 years and has held various executive level positions in several of our operating companies and international regions.
He began his career in Memphis and subsequently moved to Hong Kong, where he oversaw marketing and customer service for the Asia Pacific region.
Subramaniam then took over as president of FedEx Express in Canada before moving back to the U.S. as senior vice president of international marketing.
He was then promoted to executive vice president of marketing in 2013 at FedEx Services, prior to being named executive vice president and chief marketing and communications officer at FedEx Corporation in 2017.
Subramaniam is also chairman of FedEx Office and FedEx Trade Networks. His international leadership experience, keen business insights, and focus on globalization have contributed to the success of FedEx and continue to provide a road map for future growth initiatives, the corporation said.
He champions the idea that FedEx connects people and possibilities around the world, helping businesses to flourish, economies to prosper, and standards of living to improve, it added.
Subramaniam is responsible for several landmark developments at FedEx, including the continuing digital transformation of FedEx® services, the first-ever global brand campaign, and a significant expansion of the company’s global product portfolio. Under his leadership, FedEx retains an enviable position as one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies, the company said.
Born in Trivandrum, India, Subramaniam received an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology. He earned two post-graduate degrees: a master of science in chemical engineering from Syracuse University and an M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.
He was honored with the IIT Bombay Distinguished Alumnus Award for his outstanding achievements in the corporate world. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame at Fogelman College of Business and Economics at the University of Memphis and named a Distinguished Friend of the university in 2016.
Subramaniam serves on the Board of Directors for First Horizon National Corporation. He holds membership in a number of business leadership organizations, including World 50 and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum.
“Throughout David’s distinguished 36-year-career at FedEx, he has contributed to the growth of our company around the globe, and we wish him the best in his retirement,” said David J. Bronczek, president and chief operating officer, FedEx Corporation. “Raj’s global vision and broad experience make him uniquely qualified to lead our largest operating company. We look forward to the continued growth of FedEx Express within our global portfolio as Raj takes on this critical role.”
