NEW DELHI – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said a calibrated and balanced approach to deploying a mix of fiscal, monetary and structural measures by countries can help achieve their growth potential and asked the IMF to evolve a policy framework to assess the vulnerability of fragile economies to capital flows.
In her intervention during the International Monetary and Financial Committee Plenary Session in the ongoing Annual Meetings 2019 of the IMF and World Bank being held in Washington, D.C., Oct. 19, Sitharaman said, "At the national level, a calibrated and balanced approach to deploying a mix of fiscal, monetary and structural measures by countries can help achieve their growth potential,” according to a Finance Ministry statement.
On the 15th Round of the IMF's General Review of the Quotas likely to conclude without a quota increase, the finance minister stated that work on the 16th Round should begin in right earnest and should have a tight timeframe.
Sitharaman also attended International Monetary and Financial Committee Restricted Breakfast.
The finance minister is currently on an official tour to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and other associated meetings.
She is accompanied by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty and other officials.
Sitharaman has also said that the ongoing trade wars have caused uncertainties and will ultimately impact the flow of capital, goods and services.
She called for 'concerted action' to mitigate the disruption on account of synchronous slowdown and to invoke the spirit of multilateralism for global growth.
Drawing the attention of major countries to the current economic issues, Sitharaman said the increased trade integration, geopolitical uncertainties, and high accumulated debt levels necessitate strong global coordination.
Sitharaman also led the Indian delegation to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in which the discussions centered on international taxation and Stable coins.
On the discussions at the session regarding the work underway on developing a consensus solution on tax challenges arising from digitalization, the finance minister stated that a unified approach to the nexus and profit allocation challenges is a promising one that merits serious attention.
Sitharaman Oct. 18 called on the G-20 nations to undertake steps to revive global growth and create second wave of reforms.
The minister said the G-20 nations, comprising 19 countries and the European Union, must "navigate the global policy coordination" by taking strong steps towards "building buffers and catalyzing a second wave of reforms."
Sitharaman Oct. 17 said countries must pursue structural reforms to counter the slowdown.
Additionally, Sitharaman has said that there had been silence when women were denied property rights and Dalits were denied access to affirmative action in Kashmir, but suddenly human rights has become the "buzzword" when the area's special constitutional status was rescinded.
She was asked during a lecture organized by Columbia University's Deepak and Neera Raj Center on Indian Economic Policies about a report that a Kashmir chamber of commerce had asserted that the area suffered an economic loss of $1 billion due to the "lockdown" there.
Explaining the reason for the internet shutdown, Sitharaman said that Pakistan was interfering in Kashmir and paying money to people – a majority of them school students – pelting stones at the security forces.
Sitharaman has also accused former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of leaving behind "a nasty stink of corruption" in the public banking sector, which suffered its "worst phase" under his tenure and former Reserve Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan.
During Rajan's tenure "loans were given just based on phone calls from crony leaders and public sector banks in India till today are depending on government equity infusion to get out of that mire," she said during a lecture at Columbia University.
Meanwhile, Sitharaman dismissed criticism by Economics Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Oct. 14 that the government should be focused on boosting demand rather than on monetary stability.
She said that this was precisely what the government was doing by making credit available through the banks and other institutions and through a massive investment in government infrastructure projects.
