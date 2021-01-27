Two Indian Americans were named by Forbes among its latest group of individuals investing in the most innovative companies, comprising its 2021 “30 Under 30” list in the Venture Capital category.
The group included 29-year-old Sumeet Gajri, 29-year-old Vivek Ramaswami, and Bangladeshi American Armaan Ali, 26.
At least six Indian American individuals who have influenced global money flow were named among 30 in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in the Finance category.
Among these were Bharath Alamanda, Hamel Kothari, Anoushka Mehta, Amiti Uttarwar, Runik Mehrotra and Samir Vasavada.
Gajri, a New York University graduate, is the managing partner at Original Capital. When the San Francisco-resident Gajri founded Original Capital in 2016, the investor from a working-class Scottish background dipped into his life savings, borrowed hundreds of thousands from online lenders and maxed out his credit cards.
But after investing $17 million over three and a half years and seeing a better than 4x gross return on capital, Gajri's upscaled, closing $25 million for his new fund that started investing in September 2020, the profile said.
Ramaswami, at the time of the Forbes list unveiling, was principal at Redpoint Ventures. He now serves as a VC at Steadfast Principal.
In his five years at Redpoint, he's sourced or led investments in names like Nubank, SentinelOne, Next Insurance, Bright Health, Justworks and BioAge. All six of the companies he's been directly involved with at Redpoint have seen markups since their initial investment, the profile said.
Ali, along with Baris Akis, is a co-founder of San Francisco Bay Area-based Human Capital, a venture firm and engineering network with $250 million in assets.
The fund has invested in seven unicorns since 2016, including Brex, Livongo, Snowflake, Anduril and Wildlife Studios.
Venture capitalist Alamanda, 28, of New York, is an investment team member at Pershing Square Capital Management.
The Princeton University graduate is an analyst who worked directly with founder Bill Ackman in putting on a $27 million hedge during the Covid-19 pandemic, which generated total proceeds of $2.6 billion.
Alamanda was responsible for analyzing, pitching, and tracking hedges like buying credit protection on corporate bonds. He's an alumnus of KKR and Goldman Sachs.
The 26-year-old Kothari is the co-founder of Brigit.
Kothari grew up in a low-income immigrant family in Lowell, Massachusetts. He co-founded Brigit in 2017 to help low and middle-income Americans better manage their finances, the profile notes.
The app provides budgeting advice and prevents users from incurring overdraft fees by moving money into their accounts. Kothari manages all of Brigit's technology and credit risk, it said.
Brigit had $19 million in revenue last year and expects $30 million this year. It's profitable and has 250,000 paying users, Forbes said.
Mehta, 28, of New York, is the head of Gender Lens Finance at HSBC, overseeing HSBC's efforts to provide capital to social enterprises and women-run businesses, executing transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
The University of Warwick graduate also handles HSBC's coverage of public sector institutions like the World Bank, executing $15 billion of transactions in 2020 to finance development projects in emerging markets, her profile notes.
Uttarwar, 28, of Incline Village, Nevada, is the Bitcoin protocol engineer at Bitcoin Core.
The first known woman Bitcoin Core contributor received a joint $150,000 grant from OKCoin and HDR Global, in June, making her one of the few paid coders developing bitcoin's underlying code, her profile notes.
The daughter of Indian immigrants, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University and veteran of Silicon Valley startups, she represents a new movement of software engineers developing open-source money, it said.
She started The Bitcoin Zine, a publication covering the lighter side of bitcoin development, Forbes notes.
Mehrotra and Vasavada, both 20, are the co-founders of Vise AI.
Vise AI uses artificial intelligence to create custom stock portfolios for wealth managers, the profile notes.
One example: a portfolio of 30 tech companies that have environmentally friendly practices and women on their boards, Forbes said.
They have more than two dozen wealth-manager clients and over $100 million in assets on their platform. In May, Vise raised a $14.5 million funding round led by Sequoia Capital, it adds.
Around 600 young entrepreneurs, activists, scientists and entertainers were featured the 10th Annual Forbes 30 Under 30. Honorees in other categories have been previously featured in India-West.
