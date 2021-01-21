Over a handful of Indian Americans and South Asian-origin individuals were recognized by Forbes as individuals who are bringing access and opportunity to the classroom and beyond in naming its 10th Annual “30 Under 30” list for the Education category. (Individuals named in other categories have been published in separate stories in India-West.)
Named among the 30 were Kehkashan Basu, Rohan Shah, Aditya Kaddu, Danish Dhamani, Paritosh Gupta and Aasim Sani.
Basu, 20, is the founder of Green Hope Foundation.
In 2012, when she was 12 years old, Dubai-born Basu founded the Green Hope Foundation in Toronto, where she lives.
The all-volunteer nonprofit has worked with 100,000 young people in 16 countries including India, the UAE and Liberia. Green Hope's goal is to teach and implement the UN's sustainable development goals through events and grassroots action like tree planting.
A third-year student at the University of Toronto, Basu is also a UN Human Rights Champion and a National Geographic Young Explorer, her profile notes.
Shah, 26, along with fellow co-founder Huy Duc Pham, was honored for the company they co-founded: Classavo.
Classavo was born in 2015 after Shah worked with a math professor at the University of Buffalo to try to create a more interactive textbook to teach students how to use a graphing calculator.
He teamed up with Pham to start the company.
Now professors can pick from more than 100 textbooks Classavo licenses from publishers, mostly in introductory subjects, and augment the content with videos and additional context. Students pay $20 per semester to use Classavo, and professors can track their engagement with readings while also taking attendance and posting assignments and tests, the profile notes.
The 29-year-old Kaddu is the founder of Edstruments.
In 2019 Kaddu, a Redwood City, California, resident, founded Edstruments, a software provider that helps school administrators manage budgets, track spending and save hours of manual financial reporting.
The service charges an annual licensing fee. Clients include KIPP New Orleans Schools and the Noble Network of Charter Schools in Chicago.
His full-time team of six hopes to add features for managing HR, data analysis and facilities.
After earning degrees in math and engineering from Rice, the Teach for America Corps Member taught three years, earned an MBA and master's in education at Stanford, and worked at McKinsey in San Francisco before starting his company in the Bay Area, his profile said.
The 26-year-old Dhamani, 24-year-old Gupta and 23-year-old Sani co-founded Orai.
A Pakistani native who grew up in East Africa, Dhamani was terrified of speaking in classroom presentations and job interviews when he moved to the U.S., the profile explained.
He founded speech-coaching app Orai (for "oral AI") with Drexel University classmates Sani (COO) and Gupta (CTO) in 2017.
Between corporate clients including Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Comcast and IBM and individuals who pay $10 per month, 5,000 active monthly users record themselves speaking and receive feedback such as how many times they say "um," the profile notes.
The Philadelphia-based startup has raised $2.3 million in seed funding and expects to become profitable in 2021, it said.
