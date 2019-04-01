Forbes recently unveiled its 2019 ‘30 Under 30’ list with several Indian Americans making the cut.
The annual list chronicles “the brashest entrepreneurs across the United States and Canada,” Forbes said.
“From creating milk without cows to trucks without drivers, these innovators are shaking up some of the world’s stodgiest industries,” the magazine wrote.
Among the honorees in the Consumer Technology category were Shri Ganeshram, Akash Nigam, Ankit Kumar, Hemal Shah and Kush Patel.
The 24-year-old Ganeshram is the vice president of growth, analytics and strategy at Eaze. For the past four years, Ganeshram has overseen the growth and analytics at the Postmates of weed, his Forbes bio notes. At 16, the San Francisco-based Ganeshram dropped out of high school to go to MIT. He later dropped out of college to build FlightCar, a car rental platform that was bought by Mercedes-Benz in 2016, it said. As the second hire at Eaze, Ganeshram is the longest serving employee where he oversees delivery algorithms, operations, investor pitches, partnerships and customer acquisition.
Nigam, 26, along with Evan Rosenbaum, also 26, are the co-founders of Genies. Nigam's parents gave him an ultimatum: Raise $3 million or stay in school. He chose to drop out and raised the money instead.
His first venture, alongside co-founder Rosenbaum and a third co-founder, was Blend, a group messaging app, his bio notes. It didn't gain traction, but Nigam says he ignored an acquisition offer instead to focus on Genies – their version of a Bitmoji killer, according to Forbes.
Kumar, 25, is the co-founder of Ubiquity6. The largest public multiplayer augmented reality experience was put on display this year at the SFMOMA using Ubiquity6 immersive technology, the Forbes profile said. Cofounded by Kumar and funded by Google's Gradient Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, Ubiquity6 is a software company building a platform for persistent, massively shared augmented reality experiences. Previously, Kumar co-founded Pilot AI, a computer vision platform that offers perception solutions.
Shah, 28, is the product manager at Instagram Direct, the standalone app that was launched late last year and is still in testing. Before coming to Instagram, Shah was the youngest product manager at Twitter when he joined, his bio notes.
He worked on developer tools for Crashlytics and helped lead the strategic acquisition of Fastlane.
Patel, 26, along with Obi Omile Jr., founded theCut. The duo are best friends since high school, and founded the company, which is a barbershop technology platform that allows users and barbers to schedule and manage appointments. A graduate of the TechStars program, theCut has successfully booked 2 million appointments by over 350,000 clients who visited 22,000 barbers across the country.
The Food & Drink category included Komal Ahmad and Anchal Lamba.
Ahmad, 29, is the founder of Copia. One lunch with a homeless veteran turned Ahmad, a U.C. Berkeley graduate, from a med school student into an entrepreneur, her bio notes.
The vet, who'd just returned from Iraq, hadn't eaten in three days. Ahmad tried to get her school's dining hall to donate excess food to the local homeless shelters, but was told there was too much liability, Forbes noted.
And so she founded Copia, which treats hunger as a logistics problem and solves it using a tech platform. Copia's algorithm will match a business that has leftover food and matches with non-profits that can accept the food that day. Since founding the company in 2016, Ahmad has graduated from Y-Combinator and has recovered one million pounds of food, her bio noted.
Lamba, 29, is the president of Gong Cha Tea. A first-generation Indian American who fell in love with bubble tea as a teenager in New York, Lamba opened her first Gong Cha Tea location in New York City in 2014, her bio said.
It's now a fast-growing Taiwanese bubble tea chain where the tapioca balls are made fresh every four hours. Today, she owns nine stores and has franchised another 18 stores in states from Massachusetts to Texas, it said.
Sabena Suri, Sagar Hemani and Shanil Wazirali were among the honorees in the Retail and e-Commerce industry.
Suri, 28, along with 27-year-olds Chelsea Moore and Jenni Olivero, co-founded BoxFox. When a friend fell ill, Suri, Moore and Olivero wanted to send a gift more personal than a bouquet of get-well flowers or a generic basket. When they realized such a curated, seamless gifting experience just didn't exist, they decided to create their own in BoxFox: an algorithmically powered gifting platform that enables customers to build custom boxes, the profile noted. The company has shipped boxes to over 20 countries and is projecting $6 million in revenue for 2018, it said.
Hemani, 27, and Wazirali, 29, are the co-founders of Roomify. As college students, the co-founders wondered why decorating and stocking their dorm rooms had to be a such a time consuming, bank breaking experience, the profile said.
So, in 2013 they launched Roomify, a digitally native, dorm and apartment retailer, where students can find essentials and extras all in one place, it said.
More than three dozen Indian Americans were honored by Forbes in its annual list in multiple categories. None landed in the Sports, Art & Style and Music industries, however.
A total of 600 trailblazers in 20 industries – 30 in each category – were chosen by Forbes, which said it was a long and daunting process.
(Additional articles on the other Indian American individuals selected in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list will be published separately.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.