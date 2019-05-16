This is the last in the series on Forbes’ recently released 2019 “30 Under 30” list with dozens of Indian Americans making the cut, chronicling “the brashest entrepreneurs across the United States and Canada,” it said.
“From creating milk without cows to trucks without drivers, these innovators are shaking up some of the world’s stodgiest industries,” the magazine wrote.
Among the honorees in the Healthcare category were Shinjini Kundu, Raja Srinivas and Karthik Jagadeesh.
Kundu, 28, is a resident physician and medical researcher at the University of Pittsburgh. During her doctoral program in biomedical engineering at Carnegie-Mellon University, Kundu, now a medical doctor, developed a new technology to analyze medical images and detect disease using artificial intelligence, her bio said.
The Stanford University graduate envisions it helping to diagnose diseases that doctors have trouble spotting, and predicting problems long before symptoms arise, it added.
Srinivas, 29, is a co-founder of Asimov, a synthetic biology startup spun out from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology founded in 2017.
In 18 months, its raised $4.7 million from firms including Andreessen Horowitz, and is trying to reprogram living cells using networks of DNA-encoded genes that can sense and respond to the environment. These programmable cells could be the next generation of treatments, the profile notes.
Jagadeesh, 29, is a doctoral candidate at Stanford University. He and fellow Ph.D. candidate Johannes Birgmeier created a natural-language-processing system, AMELIE, they bill as an "automatic patient diagnosis system using the latest medical literature," the profile notes. It can be used to help identify what gene variants are causing severe genetic disorders, it said.
The Finance category included Lakshya Madhok, Anish Pathipati and Akash Pradhan.
Madhok, 29, is the vice president of Bain Capital. He is a member of a five-person structured credit investing team that oversees $9 billion in assets at Bain Capital Credit. He manages a strong performing $1.4 billion portfolio of CLO and structured credit investments, his bio notes. Additionally, Madhok is an alum of Morgan Stanley's commodities trading division and earned his bachelor’s at Duke University.
Pathipati, 29, is a director at North Island, legend Glenn Hutchins' new investment firm, managing a $900 million investment in Virtu and a big crypto portfolio, his profile notes. Previously he worked at Silver Lake and Brave Warrior, where he led $300 million investment in HCA, it said.
Pradham, 29, is the vice president at TPG. He handles technology investments for TPG's $3.7 billion Growth fund and the $2.1 billion Rise Fund, the world's largest ESG private equity fund, his profile said.
He led Rise's push into education with investments in DreamBox Learning and Renaissance Learning and was also involved in high profile TPG deals like Box and GreenSky.
Rushi Talati was the lone Indian American honoree in the Law & Policy industry.
Talati, 29, now a physician at NYU School of Medicine, previously worked as the special assistant to the chief medical officer at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation where he led one of the largest overhauls of Medicare's physician payment system to be fee-for-value rather than fee-for-service, his profile said.
A resident of New York, Talati earned a bachelor’s from Stanford University, as well as his medical degree and M.B.A. from Northwestern University.
More than three dozen Indian Americans were honored by Forbes in its annual list in multiple categories (see other India-West articles). None landed in the Sports, Art & Style and Music industries, however.
A total of 600 trailblazers in 20 industries – 30 in each category – were chosen by Forbes.
