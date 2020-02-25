WeWork, a leading space-as-a-service platform, Feb. 20 announced that former Ernst & Young executive Shyam Gidumal has been hired as its new chief operating officer.
Gidumal, who will be reporting to Indian American chief executive Sandeep Mathrani, takes over the post immediately.
“I’ve spent my entire career managing or advising companies, often through key transformational endeavors, to help position them for long-term success,” Gidumal said in a news release.
“Whether it was helping to found Fresh Direct, launching Gemini Industries on its growth trajectory, or reinvigorating enterprises such as Acterna or Worldcom, my role has been to constructively manage businesses for long-term success and sustainability,” he added. “I am thrilled to join WeWork in its exciting next chapter, working across all levels of the business on our path to profitable growth.”
Gidumal has decades of experience as a CEO, president and advisor, with expertise in transforming companies to enable growth.
Her has served as an officer of both public and private companies, with on-the-ground international experience across Europe, Asia and Australia. Gidumal was most recently a partner/principal at EY, where he led the Retail and Consumer Products Market segment. He built his career foundation as a partner of The Boston Consulting Group.
“Shyam has been an invaluable partner to me for many years during critical business inflection points, helping to focus operations and organizations including at Vornado, and repositioning companies for effective growth,” Mathrani said in a statement.
“Having him as a partner in managing our business that spans 37 countries will be a significant boon to our operations and executive team. We look forward to continuing to add to the WeWork senior leadership team,” the WeWork CEO said.
Gidumal earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Columbia College, and an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School.
He currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and previously was chairman of the Board of FastForward LLC, a venture philanthropy aimed at developing medical treatments for Multiple Sclerosis.
He is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and the Young Presidents Organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.