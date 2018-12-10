Four Indian American women in technology have found spots on Forbes’ ‘2018 Inaugural Top 50 Women in Technology’ list.
Padmasree Warrior, former chief technology officer of Cisco; Komal Mangtani, senior director at Uber; Neha Narkhede, chief technology officer and co-founder of the streaming platform Confluent; and Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan, CEO and founder of identity-management company Drawbridge, are among the honorees, who according to Forbes, are “breaking through glass ceilings in their sectors and the tech industry overall.”
Warrior, 58, who served in executive positions at both Motorola and Cisco, is now U.S. CEO and chief development officer for Chinese electric autonomous vehicle startup NIO. In her seven years at the $138 billion technology company, Forbes notes, Warrior helped Cisco grow in influence through acquisitions, including six in 2014 and 10 in 2013. She is also on the boards of Microsoft and Spotify.
Founded in 2010, Sivaramakrishnan’s Drawbridge “uses large-scale AI and machine learning to identify the different devices people use based on data generated from their devices, like the WiFi network a person connects to,” according to Forbes.
Before starting Drawbridge, the 43-year-old worked as a data scientist at mobile ad platform AdMob, which was acquired by Google in 2009 for $750 million. She received her Ph.D. in information theory and algorithms from Stanford.
Prior to founding Confluent, Narkhede, 32, worked at LinkedIn, where she “helped develop Apache Kafka, a platform that can process and organize the huge influx of data that comes from the site in real time,” Forbes said, adding that the company has raised over $80 million in funding from investors like Sequoia Capital and Benchmark, and it counts Goldman Sachs, Netflix and Uber as customers.
At Uber, Mangtani heads “business intelligence, tracking customer service as well as financial interactions bolstering its $7.5 billion revenue,” according to Forbes.
Prior to joining Uber, the 43-year-old served as the vice president of engineering at Box and led product development on VMWare’ cloud service products.
She also serves on the board of Women Who Code and led Uber’s $1.2 billion donation and partnership with Girls Who Code to increase access to computer science, said Forbes.
Forbes highlights that these honorees have maintained a “solid foothold” in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) industries, which have been traditionally dominated by men.
The 50 selected female leaders come from a wide range of sectors, including cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology, gaming, artificial intelligence, aerospace, and biotech, among others.
