LOS ANGELES – Kirkland & Ellis LLP recently promoted a number of attorneys to partners, including four Indian Americans: Dilveer Vahali, Sumana Setty, Priya Arshanapalli and Tushin Shah.
Kirkland & Ellis, an international law firm, is the largest law firm in the U.S. by revenue, and the seventh largest in terms of number of attorneys.
Based out of the Los Angeles office, Vahali, currently a partner, concentrates his practice in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and corporate finance transactions.
He represents buyers, sellers, private equity funds and their portfolio companies, and financial institutions in a variety of corporate transactions including mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured acquisition financings, and leveraged buyouts.
He was recognized by peers and was selected to Rising Stars for 2018-2019. This selection is based off an evaluation of 12 indicators including peer recognition and professional achievement in legal practice.
Vahali was born and raised in the Los Angeles area. He attended Johns Hopkins University and graduated in 2007 with university honors in finance and international studies.
He then spent two years working for Citigroup in New York City as an investment banker in the Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions division. He left Citigroup and came back to Los Angeles in 2009 to pursue a JD/MBA degree at the University of Southern California, which he completed in May of 2014.
Setty, based out of the New York office, is a partner in the Investment Funds Group of Kirkland & Ellis LLP.
She represents leading domestic and international financial sponsors in the formation, structuring and management of private investment funds. She also advises sponsors on internal economic arrangements, co-investments, joint ventures, legal and regulatory issues, and internal firm management matters.
Prior to joining Kirkland, Sumana served as general counsel and chief compliance officer of Ruton Capital LLC, an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. She studied law at the Loyola University of Chicago.
Arshanapalli is a corporate partner in the Chicago office of Kirkland & Ellis LLP. She focuses her practice on structuring, negotiating and forming private equity and real estate funds, as well as general partner structuring and advice.
Arshanapalli has represented numerous private equity sponsors in establishing open-end and closed-end private equity funds with a broad range of investment strategies. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and Juris Doctor from Colombia University School of Law.
Shah is a corporate partner in the Chicago office of Kirkland & Ellis LLP, where has been working for six years. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Colgate University in philosophy and studied law at the Washington University St. Louis School of Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.