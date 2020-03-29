5G Pioneer Ashish Sharma Promoted at Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp., a pioneer of 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, announced that Ashish Sharma has been promoted. The Indian American executive will assume the role of president of IoT & Mobile Solutions. Sharma has served as the company’s executive vice president of IoT & Mobile Solutions since joining the company in September 2017 and also served as the company’s chief marketing officer, according to a news release. Prior to joining Inseego, Sharma was chief marketing officer at Spectralink. He holds a hachelor from the University of District of Columbia, a master’s from George Mason University and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management in Finance, Marketing and Strategy, his bio said.
LinkSquares Secures $14.5 Million in New Financing
LinkSquares, provider of one of the fastest and most comprehensive AI-powered SaaS contract management and analysis tools, has raised $14.5 million in Series A financing led by Jump Capital. The company has raised $21.4 million to date, and will use the financing to expand its engineering, sales and product teams, as well as build out its solution portfolio, a news release said. With more than half a million contracts under management, LinkSquares helps its hundreds of customers understand and better mitigate risks and liabilities in minutes, not months. With LinkSquares, customers have automatically extracted more than five million unique data points on parties, contract effectiveness date and other key legal terms, it said. “LinkSquares is a great example of an enterprise AI use case leveraging advances in natural language processing technology to replace tedious and labor-intensive processes with elegant automation,” Saurabh Sharma, partner at Jump Capital, said in a statement. LinkSquares technology gives midmarket customers a blend of proprietary quality assurance, ready-to-use artificial intelligence and powerful insights across a scalable platform to provide the fastest and most comprehensive post-signature tool on the market today. “This investment is a testament to the power of our product, incredible growth in 2019, and the innovation of our team. With LinkSquares, customers are tackling universal contract management problems that historically have kept their legal teams buried in countless manual tasks,” said Vishal Sunak, CEO of LinkSquares.
