Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that is leading efforts to close the gender gap in technology, Sept. 9 announced plans to expand to 10,000 clubs across the United States.
The expansion would nearly double the organization’s existing clubs’ presence, according to a news release.
Girls Who Code was founded by Reshma Saujani, who also serves as its chief executive officer. Saujani began her career as an attorney and activist. In 2010, she surged onto the political scene as the first Indian American woman to run for U.S. Congress. During the race, Saujani visited local schools and saw the gender gap in computing classes firsthand, which led her to start Girls Who Code.
The organization, with its 7-week Summer Immersion Program, after school clubs, and Alumni/College Loops program, is leading the movement to inspire, educate, and equip young women with the computing skills to pursue 21st-century opportunities.
Girls Who Code has reached 185,000 girls to date through its programs and 100 million people through campaigns, advocacy work, and New York Times best-selling series.
Girls Who Code clubs are free after-school programs for 3rd-12th grade girls, run by community leaders, teachers, librarians and parents. The clubs’ curriculum is designed to be accessible to girls with a wide range of computer science experience.
Starting this year, the curriculum will include a new tutorial for the programming language Swift, built in partnership with Apple, according to the organization.
“In the United States today, women account for less than 20 percent of all graduates with computer science degrees and less than 25 percent of the computing workforce,” said Dr. Tarika Barrett, COO of Girls Who Code, in a statement. "We’re committed to changing that by bringing as many girls into our clubs program as we can, so they can learn to code and find a sisterhood that supports their passion, drive, and resilience. And this work would not be possible without the unyielding support of our generous partners.”
The partners supporting Girls Who Code Clubs at the national level include Apple, Dell Technologies, JCDRP Family Foundation, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, Prudential Financial, Salesforce, Uber, United Technologies, and U.S. Bank.
Walmart supports clubs nationally with an additional focus on rural areas. Clubs in the Southeast are supported by Bank of America. Blizzard Entertainment supports clubs in the West and Great Plains/Rockies
The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation supports clubs in California. In the Midwest, Girls Who Code clubs are also supported by Synchrony. Clubs in the Mid-Atlantic are supported by Capital One. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America Inc., The Pinkerton Foundation, and WarnerMedia support New York City clubs. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation funds clubs in Atlanta, it said.
“What’s so amazing about Girls Who Code is that anyone can start a club, regardless of their experience with computer science,” said Bethany Kristich, Girls Who Code clubs facilitator. “The materials are accessible, and we can actually learn to code alongside the girls.”
In order to expand to 10,000 clubs, Girls Who Code has significantly increased on-the-ground regional staff, the release said.
These staff will work to form partnerships with school districts, library associations, non-profits, and after-school and STEM networks to bring clubs to communities across the country, it said.
“I have always been interested in coding, and this club not only showed me the basics, but how code can be used for various projects in different ways,” Emily Dobao, an alumnus of a Girls Who Code club. “I also met new people with similar interests, which made the experience fun. I will definitely join the club again next year.”
Half of girls served by Girls Who Code are from historically underrepresented groups — girls who are black, Latina or from low-income households. The organization has 30,000 college-aged alumni; these alumni are majoring in computer science and related fields at 15 times the national average. Black and Latina alumni are majoring in computer science and related fields at 16 times the national average, it said.
