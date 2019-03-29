A couple of Indian Americans who met by chance at a networking event in Atlanta, Georgia, developed a friendship and parlayed that into a business venture that promises to deliver Indian cuisine to your doorstep.
Sajal Rohatgi, a native of India who moved to the U.S. for college, and Manav Thaker, of New York who recently moved to the Southeast U.S. state, reminisced how they bonded at a networking event and a corresponding dinner with their wives, debating over onions.
“I prefer yellow onions,” Thaker told India-West in a phone interview.
“And for me, it’s always red,” Rohatgi interjected. “That’s how it started.”
Essentially, that’s the night Subziwalla, a food delivery service that provides quality Indian groceries to the doorsteps on tens of thousands of consumers in the greater Atlanta area, was born.
Rohatgi and Thaker went on to discuss the costs and qualities of produce at mainstream grocery stores, and the difficulty in accessing quality Indian produce and products.
The duo launched Subziwalla hoping to disrupt the $3 billion Indian grocery industry. Based in the greater Atlanta, Georgia, area, Rohatgi and Thaker spent about a year prior to launching the company in April 2018 understanding the market and researching customer insights to develop a new way to address these specific pain points, according to the company.
“When we started, we put out a survey and one thing we found, the accessibility was an issue and service was an issue,” Thaker told India-West. “People have tough time getting to the store during the week and spending two-to-three hours (to go to a store and back) on a weekend was a problem.”
The Subziwalla customer now only takes 12 minutes to create a free account, browse and check out. A selection of over 4,000 products, free product requests, a 100 percent money-back guarantee on fresh produce and a live chat personal shopper, all add up to a new Indian grocery shopping experience that gives customers back their time so they can focus on what’s most important to them, the company noted.
Subziwalla offers free next-day delivery and has partnered with FedEx to manage the last-mile, giving customers unparalleled confidence over the handling of their family’s groceries, the company said. The company delivers within a 40-mile radius of its Tucker, Georgia-based warehouse.
They have also innovated a unique, last-mile cold freight delivery method through signature, eco-friendly tote bags, designed with customers’ time and convenience in mind as they keep all items fresh for up to eight hours so customers don’t have to be home or rush home for their deliveries, it said.
Subziwalla, which requires a minimum order of $40 before tax and service fees, is currently serving the greater Metro-Atlanta area, including Fulton, Clayton, Dekalb, Cobb and Gwinnett counties. There is a flat service charge of $4.99 per order for packaging and handling.
The problem of inaccessible Indian produce and groceries isn’t exclusive to Georgia, though. “We both lived in New York, and it’s still the same problem,” Thaker noted to India-West.
With that in mind, Thaker and Rohatgi both stressed the desire – once the Atlanta-based operations gets better footing – to expand to other areas of the countries with satellite shops, noting New York and the San Francisco Bay Area on their shortlist, eyeing the end of the 2019.
Already, interested people from various states including New York and Tennessee have subscribed, with Thaker stressing highest priority going to areas with the largest subscriptions.
Even before that, they expect to have the option to send out dry boxed ingredient kits nationwide, Thaker said. Additionally, they intend to launch an app for the service in the coming months.
To date, Subziwalla has had roughly 1,000 unique users, with about 300 of them buyers to the service. Rohatgi added that about 68 percent of the customers come back again, and 25 percent are strong customers who use the service regularly.
“We talk to customers quite a bit and – one thing that sets us apart – we heavily communicate with them,” Thaker said, adding that a recent survey of customers discovered that about 70 percent of them would be disappointed if Subziwalla’s service went away.
“When we went ahead with the idea, we wanted to be a customer-facing company,” Rohatgi added. “We want to ensure customer satisfaction and customers appreciate that.”
Subziwalla raised $50,000 in angel fund from investors who gave funds just on the idea of the company. They are currently working on a seed funding round, seeking $750,000, of which $200,000 has already been closed.
Rohatgi has over 15 years of extensive experience in investment banking, private equity, supply chain and business operations.
Prior to working full-time on Subziwalla, he was a consultant for entrepreneurs and small businesses with a focus on finance and business operations. Formerly, he worked in the financial industry as a portfolio manager overseeing $25M in investments at various firms in New York; business development manager at Independent Mobile Infrastructure limited in Delhi; and project engineer at Reliance Communication in Delhi.
In these capacities, Rohatgi has been directly responsible or associated with the acquiring and development of new businesses with further implementation of supply chain processes, his bio noted. He holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from the Institute of Technology and Management and earned a master’s in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he was awarded a medal for academic excellence.
Thaker is an executive and entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience directly managing marketing, operations and front-line customer facing experiences.
Originally from New York City, Thaker has a proven record of operational success in strategically developing and executing customer acquisition and retention practices for some of the foremost retail, entertainment and hospitality brands, including Standard International and Ace Hotel Group, his bio noted.
He relocated to Atlanta two and a half years ago via the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico, where he was director of sales and customer experience for a Coqui Coqui Group, a boutique hotel chain and lifestyle brand.
Prior to co-founding and working full-time on Subziwalla, Thaker founded and was principal consultant of CODENAME, a creative agency focused on designing omnichannel customer journeys for mission-driven B2B, B2C and nonprofit organizations. He earned a bachelor’s in English language and literature from Pace University.
Long term, Subziwalla hopes to expand throughout the country, with Thaker noting they are currently working with chefs to produce recipes to go along with the food provided by Subziwalla.
“We want customers to have one place to go for products and recipes,” Thaker said. “We are building a lifestyle around Indian cuisine and food.”
