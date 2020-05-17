ePropelled, a magnetic engineering technology company based in Lowell, Mass., May 14 announced the appointment of Gurmeet Grewal to the company’s Technical Advisory Board.
“Gurmeet adds to our Technical Advisory Board an extensive career in Supply Chain Management and Operations that our company needs,” said CEO Nick Grewal. “We are thrilled to have him join our team and we look forward to learning from him.”
Gurmeet Grewal is a senior executive with more than 25 years of success in operations and supply chain management, said a press release. His broad areas of expertise include supply chain management, global operations, business process improvement, cross-functional team leadership, new product development, procurement, and scaling. He has proven success leading supply chain operations teams to manage contract manufacturers in start-ups as well as multi-billion-dollar technology companies, added the release.
“I am intrigued by the technology and product of ePropelled and believe this may be a game changer in the industry. They are poised to disrupt the market with their electric motors for drones and cars. It is an honor for me to be invited into their Advisory Board and I am excited to collaborate on building the finest supply chain and manufacturing operations possible,” he stated.
